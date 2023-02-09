County farmer takes irrigation prize

When it comes to the annual Arkansas Irrigation Yield Contest, less is always more.

The annual University of Arkansas System Division of Agriculture program — referred to as “Most Crop per Drop” — promotes the use of irrigation management practices and rewards growers who demonstrate the highest water use efficiency in growing corn, rice and soybeans.

Winners were announced Jan. 25 during the 34th annual Arkansas Water and Soil Education Conference at Jonesboro. This year’s top winners have all previously won top honors in another crop category. This year, the top three finishers in each crop category each received more than $20,000 in cash and prizes from industry sponsors.

Jefferson County producer Chad Render is the overall winner in the rice division. He also took top honors in the furrow rice category this year.

Render has competed four years. On his first try, he didn’t place; the following year he won the corn category after using Delta Plastics’ Pipe Planner program, watermark sensors and cover crops, all of which aid in conservation efforts. Last year, he won the soybean category.

“Chad has become comfortable with managing his water and not over watering,” said Russ Parker, a program associate based at the Rice Research and Extension Center, part of the Arkansas Agricultural Experiment Station. “He’s very involved personally in scheduling the irrigation of his fields.” Mississippi County producer Cody Fincher, who farms in Dyess, won first place in rice last year, and is this year’s soybean winner. He achieved a water use efficiency of 4.25 bushels per inch — the highest water use efficiency since the contest began five years ago.

Newcomers Rieves Wallace and his father John Wallace of Crittenden County placed in three crop categories: second place in row rice and soybean, and third place in flooded rice.

“The contest is an opportunity for farmers to explore their individual aptitude to reduce energy, water use, labor and improve profitability,” said Chris Henry, associate professor and water management engineer for the Division of Agriculture.

Last year, 29 producers from 16 counties throughout the Arkansas Delta competed. Two of the growers entered multiple crops and fields. Each producer — except for flooded rice entries — used at least one irrigation management tool such as computerized hole-selection, multiple-inlet rice irrigation, soil moisture sensors or surge irrigation.

FURROW RICE WINNERS

1st place — Chad Render, 7.94 bushels/inch, Jefferson County 2nd place — Rieves and John Wallace, 6.38 bushels/ inch, Crittenden County 3rd place — Matt Morris, 6.22 bushels/inch, Lonoke County

FLOODED RICE WINNERS

1st place — Karl Garner, 7.66 bushels/inch, Cross County 2nd place — Mark Felker, 6.56 bushels/inch, Crittenden County 3rd place — Rieves Wallace and John Wallace, 4.57 bushels/inch, Crittenden County

CORN WINNERS

1st place — James Wray, 12.43 bushels/inch, Poinsett County 2nd place — Heath Donner, 7.23 bushels/inch, Mississippi County 3rd place — Terry Smith, 6.11 bushels/inch, Greene County

SOYBEAN WINNERS

1st place — Cody Finch-er, 4.25 bushels/inch, Mississippi County 2nd place — Rieves Wallace and John Wallace, 3.65 bushels/inch, Crittenden County 3rd place — Karl Garner, 3.57 bushels/inch, Cross County.

The first-place winners in corn and soybean received $8,000 each; second-place winners, $3,000; and third-place winners, $1,000. The overall rice winner received $2,000 and a Ricetec seed credit worth $11,000.

All winners collectively shared in more than $90,000 in cash and equipment prizes provided by Ricetec, the Arkansas Corn and Grain Sorghum Promotion Board, the Arkansas Soybean Promotion Board, McCrometer, Seametrics, Delta Plastics, Irrometer, Trellis, FarmLogs, Agsense and CropX.

For information about irrigation and how to get involved with the 2023 Most Crop per Drop contest, visit https://uaex.uada.edu/irrigation.

To learn about extension programs in Arkansas, contact a local Cooperative Extension Service agent or visit www.uaex.uada.edu.Follow them on Twitter and Instagram at @AR_Extension.

Tracy Courage is with the University of Arkansas System Division of Agriculture.