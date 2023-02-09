Marriages

Maceo Abraham, 28, of Benton and Karri Smith, 28, of Little Rock.

William Madison, 57, and Jennifer Krumwiede, 45, both of North Little Rock.

Josue Reyes, 22, and Cassandra Ramos, 20, both of Little Rock.

Vertis Louden, 75, of Little Rock and Aloria Louden, 74, of North Little Rock.

Jason Shlansky, 44, of Dallas and Patrick Scott, 38, of Sherwood.

Divorces

FILED

23-440. Autumn Latch v. Bruce Latch.

23-442. Laura Weatherford v. Charles Weatherford.

23-443. T.J. Stubbs v. Angelette Stubbs.

23-444. David Howard v. Sandra Howard.

23-449. Elizabeth Blakeslee v. Nicholas Blakeslee.

23-453. Yolanda Johnson v. Timothy Johnson.

GRANTED

22-919. Rachel Clingenpeel v. John Landosky.

22-1201. Angela Williams v. Anthony Williams.

22-2794. Corina Jordan v. Case Jordan.

22-4018. Ana Buendia v. Alexander Hernandez Lopez.

22-4133. Eric Manley v. Julianne Manley.

22-4456. Dushaun Hamilton v. Kanika Chunn.