EDITORIAL: But why?

To the Dallas tech entrepreneurs who plan to recreate the extinct woolly mammoth and dodo bird, we have a question: Did you not see any of the Jurassic Park movies?

A company called Colossal Biosciences intends to bring back extinct animals, starting with these two species, and the notion is attracting a lot of major investors to help it do just that.

Since being launched in 2021, Colossal has raised $225 million from some heavy hitters including the CIA's own venture capital firm. (Who knew?) It's using the money to further develop its genetic tech.

In the case of the dodo, extinct for roughly 350 years, the scientists at Colossal will take the DNA of the dodo's closest living relative, the Nicobar pigeon, and "edit" it to resemble the dodo.

Other Colossal projects include genetic tools used for human health care, tools used for tweaking multiple parts of a genome simultaneously and something called an "artificial womb."

Ben Lamm, Colossal's co-founder and CEO, claims to be engaged in an attempt to right mankind's wrongs. "The dodo is a symbol of man-made extinction," he told the AP.

We would refer the CEO to Dr. Ian Malcolm, the chaos theorist and voice of reason in Michael Crichton's 1990 novel, "Jurassic Park." (You may be familiar; it spawned a film or two.)

Dr. Malcolm's character is remembered for pointing out the futility of mankind's attempt to play Creator. And reintroducing extinct species--or even manipulating human DNA, even with the best of intentions--represents exactly that. We're having enough trouble with this non-organic creation called AI.

It should be noted that many in the scientific community are taking that consideration to heart and questioning the wisdom of Colossal's intentions.

"Life finds a way," Dr. Malcolm says, referencing man's inevitable inability to control nature. But his best line takes mankind to task with surgical precision:

"Scientists are actually preoccupied with accomplishment. So, they are focused on whether they can do something. They never stop to ask if they should do something."