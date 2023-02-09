Four Player Props for Super Bowl LVII

Super Bowl LVII is upon us, as the Kansas City Chiefs and Philadelphia Eagles will battle it out for the right to hoist the Vince Lombardi Trophy. According to reports, there could be around $16 billion bet on the big game! Many wagers will be in the form of player props, which have become more and more popular in recent years.

You can find plenty of props at SI Sportsbook, including single game parlays, SI parlays and much more! Here’s a few of the props I like this week as it pertains to the biggest game on the planet, and be sure to check out the props from our Princess of Props, Jen Piacenti, and experts Frankie Taddeo and Kyle Wood!

Denny Medley/USA Today Sports

Patrick Mahomes under 294.5 passing yards (-120)

Mahomes might be closer to 100% heading into the Super Bowl, but that high ankle sprain could still hinder him. He’s failed to throw for 295 or more yards in eight of his 19 total games this season, but four of them have come since Week 13. What’s more, he’s had fewer than 295 passing yards in two of his last three games. Also keep in mind that the Eagles have allowed just one quarterback (Dak Prescott) to throw for more than 250 yards in their 19 regular and postseason contests.

Travis Kelce anytime touchdown (-110)

It only makes sense for a Kelce to score a touchdown in the “Kelce Bowl,” right? Travis and his brother Jason will face off in Super Bowl LVII … the first time a pair of brothers have played against one another in the Big Game. Kelce is the biggest favorite to score a touchdown in the game at -110 (Miles Sanders and Jalen Hurts are second at +105). Kelce, who scored a career-high 12 times in the regular season and three more times in the Chiefs’ two playoff games, should find pay dirt.

Dallas Goedert over 48.5 receiving yards (-125)

My SI teammate Jen Piacenti loves Goedert’s props in the Super Bowl, and I’m going to follow her lead on his receiving yards prop. He’s seen at least five targets in each of his last four games and has averaged nearly 56 yards per game on the season (including the playoffs). If you don’t believe in the yardage prop, Goedert is also at +175 for an anytime touchdown. K.C. has allowed nine scores to tight ends.

Kenneth Gainwell over 19.5 rushing yards (-120)

As our Frankie Taddeo will tell you, the over on Gainwell’s rushing yards prop has gained a lot of steam. In fact, that total has moved up to 19.5 on SI Sportsbook. This might seem like an odd play since Gainwell has rushed for 20 or more yards just eight times in the regular and postseason combined, but three of those performances have come since Week 18. In those three games, Gainwell has seen 31 carries (10.3 per game). Based on this trend, 19.5 yards is very achievable.

