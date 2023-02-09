FYI Calendar: Mardi Gras starts this weekend in Eureka Springs

Today

Crimes & Clues Book Club -- "Northern Spy" by Flynn Berry, 9:30 a.m., Fayetteville Public Library. Free. faylib.org.

Art on the Bricks -- So It's Black History Month... What'cha Gonna Do Beyond Today?, 4:30-7:30 p.m., downtown Rogers. Participant map at artonthebricks.com.

The Book Was Better Book Club -- 5 p.m., Bella Vista Public Library. Free. bvpl.org.

Artist Talk -- With Risa Puno, creator of "Come By," on show at Famous Hardware, 6 p.m., The Medium at 214 S. Main St. in Springdale. Free. cachecreate.org.

Cocktail Tour -- "Love," 6 p.m., Crystal Bridges Museum. $20. 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org.

The Art of Self Love -- 6 p.m., Fayetteville Public Library. Free. faylib.org.

"Music and Other Arts of War" -- A reading of a script by Miles Fish enhanced with music and photos, 7 p.m. Thursday and Friday, White Auditorium at Northwest Arkansas Community College. Free. Email sfreeman7@nwacc.edu.

"All I Really Need to Know I Learned in Kindergarten" -- Based on the book by Robert Fulghum, 7:30 p.m. today-Saturday and Feb. 15-18 with a 2 p.m. matinee Feb. 12 and a special Valentine's performance Feb. 14, Fort Smith Little Theatre, 401 N. Sixth St. $20 opening night and Valentine's Day; $12 all other performances. fslt.org or 783-2966.

"Kim's Convenience" -- An immigrant family has to make hard decisions about their future, 2 p.m. Sunday, 7:30 p.m. Tuesday-Friday; 2 & 7:30 p.m. Saturday, extended through Feb. 26, TheatreSquared in Fayetteville. $20-$54. 777-7477 or theatre2.org.

"Moulin Rouge! The Musical" -- 1:30 & 7 p.m. Feb. 9; 8 p.m. Feb. 10; 2 & 8 p.m. Feb. 11; 2 p.m. Feb. 12; 7 p.m. Feb. 14 & Feb. 15; 1:30 & 7 p.m. Feb. 16; 8 p.m. Feb. 17; 2 & 8 p.m. Feb. 18; 2 p.m. Feb. 19, Walton Arts Center in Fayetteville. $51 & up. 443-5600 or waltonartscenter.org.

Friday

Artist Demo -- With Holly Roomsburg, 11:30 a.m., Terra Studios near Durham. Free. usingart.org.

Valentine's Day Dinner -- 6 p.m. or 7:30 p.m. Feb. 10-11 and Feb. 17-18, Eleven at Crystal Bridges Museum. $79. 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org.

"Silence in the Jungle" -- 7 p.m Feb. 10, 11, 17 and 18, BYOB and intimate seating for Valentine's Day theater by Melonlight Productions at Melonlight Ballroom, 2 Pine St. (upstairs, above Brews) in Eureka Springs. $30-$65. melonlight.com/silence-in-the-jungle.

"Servant of Two Masters" -- Commedia dell'arte written in 1746 turned into a western, 7:30 p.m. Feb. 10-11 & 16-17, 2 p.m. Feb. 18, John Brown University in Siloam Springs. $7-$16. jbu.universitytickets.com.

"Little Shop of Horrors" -- What happens when a nerdy plant shop employee discovers something unique, 8 p.m. Feb. 10-11, 2 p.m. Feb. 12, again Feb. 16-19 & 23-26, Arkansas Public Theatre at the Victory in downtown Rogers. $25-$55. arkansaspublictheatre.org/tickets or 631-8988.

Saturday

Eagle Watch Tour -- With wildlife photographer Tim Johnson, 7:30 a.m., Rocky Branch Marina near Rogers. Hosted by Hobbs State Park. $15. Reservations at 789-5000.

Westward Expansion -- With Katherine R. Willson, the 2023 Grace Keith Genealogy Keynote Speaker, 9 a.m., Fayetteville Public Library via Zoom. Free. Register at faylib.org.

Ruff Ruff Read -- With Poe the dog, 10 a.m., Bentonville Public Library. Free. bentonvillelibrary.org.

Super Saturday -- The Art of Motion, 10 a.m., Fayetteville Public Library. Free. faylib.org.

Chocolate Lover's Festival -- 10 a.m.-3 p.m., Eureka Springs Community Center, 44 Kingshighway. $15. eurekasprings.org/event/chocolate-lovers-festival.

Meditation And Art -- 10:30 a.m., Crystal Bridges Museum. $8. 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org.

Nailed It Decorating Challenge -- 10:30 a.m., Springdale Public Library. Free. Register at springdalelibrary.org.

Genetic Genealogy Intro -- With Katherine R. Willson, 10:45 a.m.-12:15 p.m., Fayetteville Public Library via Zoom. Free. Register at faylib.org.

Tarot Card Reading -- With Red Star, 11:30 a.m.-3:30 p.m., Terra Studios near Durham. $35. Reservations at usingart.org.

Artist Demo -- With Allison Bailey, noon, Terra Studios near Durham. Free. usingart.org.

Gallery Conversation -- Exploring Appalachian Artists, 1 p.m., Crystal Bridges Museum. Free. 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org.

Maker Mingle -- 1-3 p.m., Fayetteville Public Library. Free. Register at faylib.org.

Drop-In Artmaking -- 1-4 p.m., Crystal Bridges Museum. Free. 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org.

Volunteer Orientation -- 1:30 p.m., Crystal Bridges Museum. Free. 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org.

Crafternoon -- Make a wooden arrow for your valentine, 2-4 p.m., Springdale Public Library. Free. Register at springdalelibrary.org.

Eagle Watch Tour -- 3 p.m., Rocky Branch Marina near Rogers. Hosted by Hobbs State Park. $15. Reservations at 789-5000.

Cookie Palooza -- Bringing together cookies by bakers from the community, 3-5 p.m., The Roost in Siloam Springs. $5. mainstreetsiloam.org/events.

Krewe of Krazo Night Parade -- 6 p.m., downtown Eureka Springs. Free. eurekaspringsmardigras.org.

Sweetheart Hangar Dance -- With dinner and with big band music by Stockholm Jazz, 6-9 p.m., Arkansas Air and Military Museum in Fayetteville. $25-$45. Email frontdesk.aamm@gmail.com to purchase tickets or for more information.

Game Changers -- Vital New Music with the Arkansas Philharmonic; Florida flutist Brian Dunbar playing composer Carlos Simon's Movements for Flute and Orchestra; and narrator the Rev. Stephen Ivey, 7 p.m., Thaden School Performing Arts Center in Bentonville. $5-$40. arphil.org.

Mardi Gras Blacklight Ball -- 7 p.m., Chelsea's Corner Bar in Eureka Springs. $35. eurekaspringsmardigras.org.

Valentine's Day Skate -- 7-9 p.m., Jones Center in Springdale. $14 per couple includes skates. thejonescenter.net/valentines-skate.

Sunday

Sunday Reset -- Yoga Flow with Cocoon Yoga Lab, 10:30 a.m., The Momentary in Bentonville. $10. themomentary.org.

Valentine's Day Art Lab -- Valentine's messengers, painted rocks and coloring pages, 11:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m., Terra Studios, 12103 Hazel Valley Road, Fayetteville. $5 suggested donation. usingart.org.

Drop-In Artmaking -- 1-4 p.m., Crystal Bridges Museum. Free. 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org.

Eagle Watch Tour -- 3 p.m., Rocky Branch Marina near Rogers. Hosted by Hobbs State Park. $15. Reservations at 789-5000.

