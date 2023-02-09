Get to know: 2024 D-line target Dion Stutts

Junior defensive line target Dion Stutts visited Arkansas on Jan. 28 and is planning to make a second trip in the future.

Stutts, 6-3, 270 pounds, of Memphis University School, has scholarship offers from Arkansas, Texas A&M, Missouri, Mississippi State, South Carolina, Indiana, Ole Miss, UNLV and several other schools.

He is also an outstanding wrestler. Stutts finished 2022 with 107 career victories and made it to the finals of the Division II state championship last year in the heavyweight division.

National recruiting analyst Tom Lemming of CBS Sports Network rates Stutts a 4-star prospect.

Nickname: Big Country

Favorite thing about playing defensive line: Is the opportunity to go out and kill the man holding the ball every single play.

Coach Deke Adams is: One of the coaches I’ve kept the most contact with and I feel is a very down-to-earth guy and a great coach.

Funniest football moment: When I was only locked in on killing the quarterback that I pass rushed so fast and hard – and our linebacker was blitzing off the edge on the other side – and the quarterback stepped up and we hit each other, and I was coming with so much speed and force that it knocked him down and he got concussed. I got up celebrating thinking I hit the quarterback, but it was my linebacker.

If I couldn't play football, I would want to star in: Wrestling, because I started it to get better at football, but I’m really good at the sport, so I could also proceed in it if I had to.

My mom is always on me to: Make a good example of myself and to always be on my best behavior, because one bad day or one bad look could be the reason why people look at me as a bad person on and off the field.

Must-watch TV: I don’t really have a must-watch on TV, because when I’m free I’m usually out on the ranch or out fishing, so I don’t watch to much TV, but my favorite movie would be World War Z, because I just love zombie movies.

Love or hate rollercoasters: I don’t really like rollercoasters too much, because I’m afraid of heights, but I’ll get on them if my friends are on them.

What superpower would you choose if given the option: The power to enhance my brain to have the ability to do whatever I think about, because then I could think of myself invisible and then, boom, I’ll be invisible.

My two pet peeves: Lying and stealing. I don’t like someone who would lie to me and I hate a thief, because if you need something so bad from me, just ask. More than likely I’ll give it to you.

If you could meet a famous person, who would it be: Ray Lewis or Dewayne Johnson

My hidden talent is: Dare stunts. I’m good at coming up with hilarious comical stunts to make everyone laugh.

Your favorite fast-food chain and why: Chick-fil-A, because there’s one right beside my school and that’s all I eat when I’m free to go out and get some food.

If you could only eat one meal for the rest of your life, what would it be: Chinese food, because I never get tired of some good ole Chinese food

I will never eat: Chitterlings

My favorite junk food: Beef jerky

My favorite sweet-tooth craving is: Strawberry cream pie

Strangest thing I’ve ever eaten: Fish eggs

Who is your all-time celebrity crush: Millie Bobby Brown

If you could live anywhere, where would that be: Either Florida because all the wildlife or Hawaii.

I’m terrified of: Heights.

Most unusual place you’ve fallen asleep: In a mall changing room.

Love or hate horror movies and why: I love horror movies, because I think it’s funny just getting the crap scared out of me then laughing at myself for getting scared easily.

Dog or cat person and why: I’m a dog person over cats any day, because dogs can help out more than a cat can and I used to be allergic to cats.

Do you think aliens exist: I do believe aliens exist, because no way there’s this big universe and we’re the only ones here, but I don’t think aliens are some spooky creatures. I think they’re just regular humans from another planet.

I get emotional when: One of my favorite animals on my ranch dies or when I’m fishing and the fish gets away.

Which do you prefer Twitter, Snapchat, Instagram or TikTok: I prefer Tik Tok

Best advice I’ve received: Is from my wrestling coach. He told me that nobody can break me but myself and that it’s a mental thing, and to live with the beast mentality.

Role model and why: My papa, because he has showed me everything life has to offer and gave me many life lesions. I owe him everything, because I wouldn’t be the man I am today if it wasn’t for him.

Three words to describe me: Country, athletic, determined

People would be surprised that: I’m really a nice guy, because most people think I’m this big and mean guy since I look intimidating, but really I’m the nicest, coolest guy you could meet.