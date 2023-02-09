The nation in brief: Ex-Trump lawyer, NYC prosecutors meet





Ex-Trump lawyer, NYC prosecutors meet

NEW YORK -- Donald Trump's former lawyer Michael Cohen said he was meeting yet again Wednesday with New York City prosecutors who have spent years examining the former president's financial dealings.

Cohen stopped briefly to talk with reporters as he entered the Manhattan district attorney's office. He said it was the 15th time he had met with prosecutors.

Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg recently convened a new grand jury to hear evidence related to payments Cohen helped arrange in 2016 to two women who claimed to have had sexual encounters with Trump.

"I don't know why I'm here yet. We'll find out as soon as I get upstairs," Cohen said.

Cohen was previously one of Trump's top lieutenants, acting as a liaison with the media and handling some of his legal and business affairs. But since federal prosecutors charged Cohen with tax evasion and criminal campaign finance violations, the two have become enemies.

Cohen testified before Congress that Trump's company misled banks and others about the value of its assets, helping spur investigations that led to the Trump Organization's conviction in December on charges that it helped some of its executives avoid personal income taxes.

Trump has denied having extramarital affairs with either of the women -- porn star Stormy Daniels and model Karen McDougal. Trump's lawyers have said the payments were legal and that the investigation is politically motivated.

Gun found at school, student arrested

HAMDEN, Conn. -- A Connecticut teenager was jailed on numerous charges Wednesday after a fight in school led to the discovery of a gun and a high-capacity magazine hidden in a classroom closet.

The 18-year-old student was first charged with assault and disorderly conduct Tuesday after an altercation with a 16-year-old at the Hamden Collaborative Learning Center, police said.

Officers were called back after school security received a report that a handgun was in the school. They recovered the 9mm pistol and loaded magazine from the closet, police said, and they rearrested the student on charges of carrying a pistol without a permit, negligent storage of a firearm, first-degree reckless endangerment, possession of a weapon on school grounds and illegal possession of a large-capacity magazine.

The student is being held in lieu of $150,000 bond.

Hamden police said they plan to have a school resource officer meet with staff and students daily at the school, which the district describes as an "alternative education program for students, grades 10-12, who have not achieved success in the larger school environment."

Hamden, a New Haven suburb, is about 28 miles from Newtown, where 26 students and educators were shot to death at Sandy Hook Elementary School in December 2012.

Felon voting rights pitched in California

LOS ANGELES -- California legislation would let voters decide whether to reinstate voting rights to people in prison on felony convictions.

It would be a major expansion of suffrage for incarcerated people. California would join Maine and Vermont, as well as the District of Columbia, as the only states where felons never lose their right to vote, even while they are in prison, according to the National Conference of State Legislatures.

The California bill, introduced Monday by Assemblyman Isaac Bryan, proposes an amendment to the state constitution.

"Democracy thrives when everybody has a chance to have their voice heard," Bryan said on Twitter.

Two-thirds of each chamber of the Legislature must vote yes just for the bill to appear on the ballot as a proposition. Voters would then have to approve it by a simple majority for it to become an amendment.

California is currently among 21 states where felons lose their right to vote only while they are incarcerated, the conference says. The right is automatically reinstated upon release.

Some states require probation and parole to be completed first. In other states, people incarcerated for certain crimes lose their rights indefinitely after release.

The committee's Republican vice chair, Assemblyman Tom Lackey, opposes the bill.

"Criminal acts should have consequences," he said on Twitter. "Voting is a sacred privilege, not an absolute right of citizenship."

S.C. robbers kill man selling dog

BISHOPVILLE, S.C. -- A man selling a French bulldog was fatally shot in the parking lot of a South Carolina fast food restaurant, where he had arranged to meet the buyer, a sheriff said.

Lonnie Alford Ray was selling the dog online and went to a parking lot near Interstate 20 in Bishopville to meet the buyer Monday night, Lee County Sheriff Daniel Simon said. Instead, Ray was met by several men, who grabbed the dog's leash and fired several shots, Simon said.

Ray was shot and died a short time later, Simon said. No arrests have been made, he said.

French bulldogs are considered a valuable breed and can sell for thousands of dollars.







