Police beat: LR motorist faces firearms charge; Guns, drugs found after car stopped

LR motorist faces firearms charge

A Little Rock man faces a felony gun charge after he was found to illegally have a gun in his vehicle during a Tuesday traffic stop by the Arkansas State Police, an arrest report states.

A state trooper pulled over a vehicle driven by Michael Lynn, 57, near Arch Street and Willow Springs Road because it reportedly had expired tags.

Lynn told the trooper he also had no liability insurance and allowed the trooper to search his vehicle, resulting in the discovery of a revolver under the vehicle's passenger seat, the report says.

Lynn is a convicted felon and cannot legally own a gun. He was arrested on a charge of felony possession of a firearm by a certain person and was being held in the Pulaski County jail Wednesday night in lieu of $10,000 bond, the jail's inmate roster showed.

Guns, drugs found after car stopped

North Little Rock police on Tuesday arrested two men who were pulled over with drugs and a gun in their vehicle, according to an arrest report.

O'Sean Purdiman, 22, and Willie Larry-Purdiman, 21, both of Jacksonville, were passengers in the back seat of a vehicle the officers stopped near 20th and Main streets around 11:00 a.m., the report says.

A search of the vehicle located a large quantity of suspected marijuana, two scales and a firearm, leading to the arrest of the two men, the report says.

It was not clear from arrest reports if the driver was charged.

Both men face felony counts of simultaneous possession of drugs and firearms and drug possession and a misdemeanor drug paraphernalia possession count, while Larry-Purdiman, a convicted felon, also faces a charge of felony possession of a firearm by a certain person.

Purdiman and Larry-Purdiman were held in the Pulaski County jail on Wednesday night, an online inmate roster showed.