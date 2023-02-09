DEAR HELOISE: I recently read a letter from a lady who didn't want her family to give her anything for her birthday. May I make a suggestion? For my birthday, I asked my children to purchase and donate books to a school library. Or, even better, I asked them to contact a school and pay off a student's overdue lunch account. The children can give her the information in a birthday card -- which school they gave books to, the name of the books, or the student's account that was paid off.

I received the nicest thank-you card from the librarian at the school my grandchildren attended. She said she was going to be a grandma soon and couldn't wait to ask her children to do the same for her.

-- Grateful Grandma, via email

DEAR HELOISE: After washing and drying my pillowcases, I fold them together as one. That way, I can just grab one, knowing I have both cases that match. It is especially nice if you have more than one bed to make.

-- D. Bryan, Mabelvale

DEAR HELOISE: I'm not writing in about a hint; instead, I'm writing in as a thank you for posting the email from J.D., animal shelter volunteer, in California. That volunteer was spot-on about animals. I haven't volunteered in a while, but when I did, my heart would go out to the animals who were sad for being left at the shelter without understanding why. Many strays were also there, and no one knew their background. Thankfully, they were in a safe place, but they all needed love and a good home. Some people just don't understand that having a pet is a lifetime commitment.

-- Sally P., New Orleans

DEAR HELOISE:I am a senior citizen who has always tried to keep a nice house, but felt I fell a little short of keeping things as neat as I would like. After a major operation, I needed to save steps. I found myself looking for items to carry with me to put in their place as I traveled from room to room. Now, it has become a habit, and my whole house is neater!

-- Nancy Carr, via email

DEAR HELOISE: I make life as easy as possible with big-box shopping by using four square laundry baskets in my shopping cart. No boxes to find, and no tearing down boxes to pick up items. If you have the scan and shop membership, you will only have to handle the baskets one time, into your home.

-- Brenda Diou, via email

DEAR HELOISE: There are so many great recipes online, and I often print them out. However, computer paper is not very durable, and if the page gets wet on the kitchen counter, say goodbye to the recipe. Using a pant hanger has solved this problem for me.

I hang the hook end of the hanger from a knob on the cabinet and clip the recipe to the other end. Now, the recipe is high and dry -- and also right at my sightline. Love your column!

-- Laurann S., in California

