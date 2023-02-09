High school basketball roundups





BOYS

FAYETTEVILLE 64, SPRINGDALE HAR-BER 41 Ornette Gaines chipped away for 17 points as Fayetteville (15-9, 5-5 6A-West) pounded the Wildcats. Quenci Bradford had 16 points, and Jadyn Haney scored 10 for the Bulldogs.

GIRLS

FORT SMITH NORTHSIDE 64, FORT SMITH SOUTHSIDE 39 Erianna Gooden scored nine of her team-high 22 points in the first quarter to propel Northside (19-4, 10-2 6A-West), which shook off Tuesday's loss to Springdale Har-Ber. Karys Washington had 21 points, and Cherish Blackmon ended with 11 for the Lady Bears. Tinsley Freeman had 14 points for Southside (6-19, 1-10).

GREENWOOD 71, ALMA 26 Anna Trusty led with 14 points for Greenwood (22-2, 9-0 5A-West), which won its 17th consecutive game. Madison Cartwright had 13 points, 6 rebounds and 3 steals while Brooklyn Woolsey and Kylah both had nine points each for the Lady Bulldogs.

SOUTH IRON, MO. 72, MAMMOTH SPRING 63 South Iron (19-2), the top-ranked Class 1A team in Missouri, pulled away in the second half to hold off the Lady Bears. Brynn Washam pumped in 31 points, while Adrianna Corbett had 14 points for Class 1A No. 1 Mammoth Spring (28-4), which had its 20-game winning streak snapped. Laney Young added 11 points in the loss.

SOUTHSIDE BATESVILLE 43, BROOKLAND 40 Southside Batesville (22-3, 15-0 4A-3) wrapped up its second consecutive conference title by beating the Lady Bearcats. Juliann Stevens hit four three-pointers and scored 18 points for the Lady Southerners. She also had four steals and three assists. Kamie Jenkins had 16 points and 10 rebounds for Southside Batesville.

VIOLA 47, NORFORK 42 A.J. McCandlis hit all nine of her free-throw attempts and finished with 25 points as Viola (20-7, 12-2 1A-2) ended the Lady Panthers' 30-game conference winning streak. Keely Blanchard had 15 points and five rebounds for Class 1A No. 2 Norfork (24-6, 12-1), which missed its final 17 shots.

TUESDAY'S LATE GAMES

BOYS

CHARLESTON 62, PARIS 59 Brandon Scott had 30 points to stake Charleston (11-3, 11-1 3A-4) past the Eagles on senior night. Brevyn Ketter added 13 points for the Tigers, who got free throws late from Reese Merechka to seal it and wrap up the top seed for the upcoming conference tournament.

DARDANELLE 67, FOUNTAIN LAKE 41 Braden Tanner churned his way to 15 points and five assists to direct Dardanelle (25-3, 15-0 4A-4) at home. Rod Chaten Jr. had 14 points, 3 rebounds and 3 assists, and Robert Millard tallied 10 points, 4 rebounds and 3 assists for the Sand Lizards. Creed Vega also got in on the act with 9 points and 12 rebounds while Chase Jordan dropped 10 points and 9 rebounds for Dardanelle.

FARMINGTON 79, SHILOH CHRISTIAN 28 Layne Taylor's 23 points, 7 assists and 4 rebounds topped Farmington (28-0, 13-0 4A-1), which is closing in on a perfect regular season. Maddox Mahan added 9 points, and Josh Blakely chimed in with 7 points and 7 rebounds for the Cardinals.

LAKE HAMILTON 75, HOT SPRINGS LAKESIDE 54 Zac Pennington buried eight three-pointers for a team-high 24 points as Lake Hamilton (20-4, 9-3 5A-South) beat its rivals. Ty Robinson scored 17 points and swiped five steals, and LaBraun Christon notched 11 points, 8 assists and 5 steals. Charter Harris contributed 7 points, 10 rebounds and 7 assists as well for the Wolves.

LITTLE ROCK CHRISTIAN 66, LONOKE 47 Landren Blocker and Jameel Wesley II each had 16 points in a win for Little Rock Christian (18-7, 12-1 4A-4). J.J. Andrews finished with 11 points for the Warriors.

MARMADUKE 62, MARKED TREE 60 Blake Gipson's 20 points allowed Marmaduke (15-15) to even its record while taking down one of the top teams in Class 1A. Chandler Harrelson supplied 18 points for the Greyhounds.

PINE BLUFF 78, WHITE HALL 58 Courtney Crutchfield led the charge with 23 points, 10 rebounds and 4 assists to send Pine Bluff (18-6, 12-0 5A-South) past its Jefferson County neighbors. Braylen Hall had 18 points, 5 rebounds and 4 assists while Deriyon Graydon ended with 16 points, 11 rebounds and 3 blocks for the Zebras. Zae Barnett also gathered 13 points, 7 assists and 5 rebounds for the winners. Randy Emerson had 16 points, and Jai'Chaunn Hayes submitted 14 points for White Hall (15-12, 6-6).

ROSE BUD 78, RIVERVIEW 56 Rece Hipp netted a career-high 46 points as Rose Bud (18-5, 12-1 3A-6) kept pace atop the 3A-6 Conference with a home victory over the Raiders. Jace Goodwin had 12 points for the Ramblers. Tadrian Baker had 20 points for Riverview (18-4, 10-4).

SHERIDAN 69, EL DORADO 50 Brady Ingram drained five three-pointers and scored 19 points for Sheridan (15-8, 6-5 5A-South), which continued its push for a playoff spot. Peyton Free had 17 points, 10 rebounds and 5 assists, and Justin Crews finished with 12 points for the Yellowjackets.

SPRINGDALE 58, FORT SMITH SOUTHSIDE 47 Courtland Muldrew had 17 points and four assists as Springdale (19-6, 8-3 6A-West) sprinted away in the second half to beat the Mavericks. Cy Bates had 13 points and 10 rebounds, and Tevin Tate chipped in with 10 points for the Bulldogs, who've won six of their last eight games.

SPRINGDALE HAR-BER 56, FORT SMITH NORTHSIDE 38 Jaxon Conley's 20 points were crucial for Har-Ber (17-5, 9-2 6A-West), which won for the seventh straight time. Hayden Wood scored 11 points, and Nate Kingsbury collected nine points for the Wildcats.

SYVLAN HILLS 53, LITTLE ROCK CATHOLIC 48 DaCarter Coleman paced all scorers with 21 points in a see-saw affair for Sylvan Hills (14-10, 7-3 5A-Central). James Deloach had 12 points, and P.J. Davis scored nine points for the Bears, who were down 29-21 at halftime.

VILONIA 70, BEEBE 48 Josh Lawrence hit for a game-high 31 points and pulled in 5 rebounds in a rout for Vilonia (19-6, 7-3 5A-Central). Dashun Spence added 19 points and 11 rebounds for the Eagles.

WEST SIDE GREERS FERRY 66, NORFORK 59 Jacob Carlton's 35 points solidified things for West Side Greers Ferry (19-7). Ruston Holt added 11 points for the Eagles. Patrick Perry's 23 points, and Jude Condray's 14 points led Nemo Vista (15-12).

GIRLS

ARKADELPHIA 58, HOPE 30 Liyah Smith had 20 points for Arkadelphia (15-7, 8-3 4A-7), which won its third game in a row by knocking off the Lady Bobcats for the second time in less than a month. TeTe Tate added 12 points for the Lady Badgers.

BROOKLAND 57, POCAHONTAS 33 Kinley Morris drained 20 points to help Brookland (20-7, 12-2 4A-3) stay hot. Stella Parker finished with 13 points for the Lady Bearcats.

GRAVETTE 37, BERRYVILLE 35 Brooke Handle had 10 points to lead Gravette (x) to a comeback victory. Alexa Parker ended with eight points for the Lady Lions, who trailed 26-22 going into the fourth quarter.

MANSFIELD 58, JOHNSON COUNTY WESTSIDE 26 Kynslee Ward had 18 points and 6 assists in a beatdown for Mansfield (22-3, 10-1 2A-4). Natalie Allison had 14 points and 4 rebounds, and Harlie Fuller contributed 11 points and 3 rebounds for the Lady Tigers.

PARIS 48, CHARLESTON 43 Brailey Forst finished with 22 points as Paris (15-11, 9-4 3A-4) shot past the Lady Tigers. Annabelle Perry scored 14 points for the Lady Eagles.

RIVERVIEW 52, ROSE BUD 43 Makayla Hale scored 28 points to lift Riverview (8-15, 4-10 3A-6), which took both games from the Lady Ramblers this season. Sarah Hartle had 15 points, and Taylor Wilhite scored 10 for Riverview (8-14, 4-9).

SPRINGDALE HAR-BER 42, FORT SMITH NORTHSIDE 34 Pacious McDaniel dazzled with 24 points and 15 rebounds to keep Har-Ber (15-7, 9-2 6A-West) rolling. Delaney Roller added 6 points and 3 assists for the Lady Wildcats. Karys Washington scored 18 points for Northside (18-4, 9-2).

SOUTHSIDE BATESVILLE 57, JONESBORO WESTSIDE 30 Kamie Jenkins had 22 points, 14 rebounds and 4 steals to boost Southside Batesville (21-3, 14-0 4A-3). Chaney McCance ended with 13 points and 5 assists, and Callie Jo Robbins followed with 9 points for the Lady Southerners.

NEMO VISTA 61, WEST SIDE GREERS FERRY 41 Kailynn Garis dropped 21 points, and Camry Eller had 12 to push Nemo Vista (19-7) over the Lady Eagles. Isabella De Salvo added 11 points for the Lady Red Hawks. Alyssa Smith came up with 16 points, and Shawna Carlton delivered 11 points for West Side Greers Ferry (9-17).



