Hot Springs neighborhood prevails in dispute over vacation rental permit





The Hot Springs Board of Directors on Tuesday denied the permit the owner of a lakefront property needed to apply for a vacation rental business license, overruling the planning and development department and Board of Zoning Adjustment for the second time in three weeks.

The planning and development department said the owner of 228 Little John Trail met the requirements for a special use permit, surprising neighbors who said the property had become a source of unneighborly behavior.

They told the board neighborliness has come to be expected on the densely developed lake peninsula. Narrow roads with no curb and gutter and small setbacks between homes require residents to be considerate of each other. Appellant Billie Curry told the board guests at 228 have upended that ethos.

"As soon as the house started being rented, the character of the neighborhood did a complete turnaround," she said. "These were not our neighbors."

She and other appellants recounted how noise, trash, trespassing, roads made impassable by vehicles parked in the city right of way and unauthorized occupants had become a feature of 228. The neighborhood had little recourse when the peninsula was in the unincorporated area of Garland County.

But being involuntarily annexed in 2018 brought it under city regulations, which include the comprehensive scheme the board adopted in 2021 for short-term residential rental businesses. The special use permit the city issued 228 is a prerequisite for a short-term rental business license in areas zoned for residential use.

According to the city's GIS map, the home would have been the fifth on Little John Trail with an STR license and add to the roughly 30 other properties the city has licensed on the peninsula.

"When y'all annexed us, one of the things you said is you would give us more protection," Curry told the board. "We need that now. We need your help to regulate this. We are the people who are going to be there every day.

"We are taxpaying citizens of the city and Garland County. We support the churches, the schools, restaurants, small businesses. We're going to be there. The collection of the money from this property is going to go back to Bowie County, Texas."

Applicant Tonja Hays lives in Texas. She told the board her property had been an STR for 14 years. She was unaware she needed a business license until the city notified her.

"I honestly thought if I needed a license I was grandfathered in, because I had done it for so long," she told the board.

The city said the home was still listed on vacation rental booking sites after Hays was told to remove it. Unlicensed STRs are prohibited from advertising their availability. The city turned off the water meter in August, eventually removing it after the lock it had placed on the meter was cut.

"The owner was notified several times by a variety of means that they were advertising without approval of the city that the property was available as a short-term rental," Planning and Development Director Kathy Sellman told the board.

"The most efficacious way of handling that problem was making it impossible to occupy that structure by disconnecting the utility service. Writing a ticket and sending them to court would've meant a delay of many months," she said.

Hays said she was unable to get booking sites to remove her listing, so she blocked off all of the available dates for rent. She said relatives, not renters, were staying at the home when the city turned off the meter. Her attorney said Hays' son removed the lock.

"He had come up after the other kinfolks had stayed at the house to clean up," Shorty Barrett told the board. "He couldn't clean up because he didn't have water. He's a young guy. He went out and cut the lock off the meter. For that, we apologize."

Hays submitted her application on Oct. 31, one day before the deadline. The planning and development department said the application was complete, as it included dimensioned site and floor plans and a report from the city's inspection for compliance with building and fire codes.

Hays said submitting what the city described as an "eleventh hour" application hours before the deadline owed to her caring for her two school-aged children and disabled husband while working full-time.

"I followed the rules that were given to me," she told the board. "I'm always slow with everything I do. But I do play by the rules, and I need this income. I passed inspections by the due date."

Appellants and several directors expressed doubt about the five off-street parking spaces listed on the application, saying the property wasn't large enough to accommodate that number of vehicles. The city said parking was irrelevant, as existing homes in newly-annexed areas aren't subject to the zoning code's off-street parking index. It requires two off-street spaces per single-family home.

Hays' four-bedroom home would have been permitted for up to 10 overnight guests, prompting directors to ask where the guests would park.

"I don't have an answer for that question," Sellman told the board. "Parking is not required. Whether the 10 maximum occupants come individually in vehicles or in one bus that drops them off and drives away, it would all be speculation."

The board voted 6-1 to deny the permit, with District 1 Director Erin Holliday casting the lone vote for approval. The board approved a special use permit for 107 Forest Park Place Tuesday. District 5 Director Karen Garcia was the lone no vote.

The appellant challenging the city's issuance of the permit argued the property didn't have adequate off-street parking. The city said the argument was irrelevant in light of the home being built in 1940. Off-street parking isn't required for homes built prior to 1962.

The city has exceeded the annual cap of 400 the board set for STR licenses in areas zoned for residential use. Applications for 2022 licenses had to be submitted before Nov. 1 of last year. Those submitted prior to the deadline are eligible for renewal in 2023.

Per city code, business licenses, including those for STRs, lapse if they're not renewed by May 1. New STR applications can be considered if the number of licenses on May 1 is less than 400.