Hot Springs woman arrested on felony warrants after authorities say she threatened motorist with gun





A Hot Springs woman was arrested Tuesday on multiple felony warrants after authorities say she threatened another female motorist with a gun while driving on Airport Road early Monday.

Indria Gajrajsingh, 26, who lists a Highland Park Street address, was taken into custody around 2:30 p.m. and charged with simultaneous possession of drugs and a firearm, punishable by up to life in prison, possession of a controlled substance, meth, with purpose to deliver, punishable by up to 10 years, first-degree terroristic threatening and theft by receiving of a firearm, each punishable by up to six years.

Gajrajsingh, who lists no prior criminal history, was being held on a zero bond and was set to appear Wednesday in Garland County District Court.

According to the probable cause affidavit, on Monday, a local woman filed a report with the Garland County Sheriff's Office regarding terroristic threatening.

She stated that around 7:45 a.m. Monday she was driving inbound near the 1500 block of Airport Road when a woman she recognized as Gajrajsingh was in the passenger side of a black 2011 Toyota Camry that pulled up beside her in the fast lane.

She alleges Gajrajsingh began yelling "she was going to kill her and her children" and then pointed a handgun at her.

She said the vehicle then drove past her as she called 911 and then began following the Camry in an attempt to provide a location for it to deputies. She continued to follow it until deputies arrived and initiated a traffic stop at Albert Pike Road and Cooper Street. The car continued to the 100 block of Cooper where it pulled up to a residence and finally stopped.

The male driver, 23, and the passenger, identified as Gajrajsingh, both exited the vehicle and closed the doors, locking the keys inside. The Camry was later towed to the sheriff's office until sheriff's investigators could obtain a search warrant.

Gajrajsingh and the driver were released at that time and the other motorist was interviewed by sheriff's investigators shortly before 10 a.m., providing a statement about the incident that was audio and video recorded.

Around 11:15 a.m., Gajrajsingh called sheriff's Investigator Don Yoak and allegedly stated there were two pistols in the Camry. She said one was hers and was in her purse in the passenger side floorboard, but she had "nothing to do with" the second pistol, which she said was stolen.

Shortly after 1:30 p.m., investigators obtained a search warrant for the Camry and located a black backpack "with yellow smiley faces" on the passenger side floorboard. Inside the backpack, they allegedly found two Glock 43 9-mm pistols, one of which was determined to have been reported stolen in Garland County, approximately 0.3 grams of what later tested positive for meth and $708 in cash.

The affidavit notes they also found several ID cards and debit cards in Gajrajsingh's name and a pill bottle prescribed in her name. An arrest warrant for Gajrajsingh was issued later that day and a court order barring her from contact with the victim was issued on Tuesday.