Houston tribute a fundraiser for opera company





A lineup of local performers are "off to Houston" for "Divas in the Rock: A Whitney Houston Tribute," a fundraiser for Opera in the Rock, 7:30 p.m. Saturday and 3 p.m. Sunday at The Hall, 721 W. Ninth St., Little Rock.

Little Rock singer Nicky Parrish is the program's artistic director and will be among the performers, along with Nia Renee, Adrianne Collins, Crissy P and NaJe.

The program will include some of Houston's top hits, among them, "I Will Always Love You," "I Wanna Dance With Somebody" and "The Greatest Love of All."

Tickets are $75. Visit littlerockhall.com/tickets.

(Clockwise from top left) Nia Renee, Adrianne Collins, Crissy P and NaJe are four of the five "Diva's in the Rock." (Special to the Democrat-Gazette)

Parrish, performing "I Will Always Love You" in 2015 at the Apollo, where she has been a six-time winner of "Showtime at the Apollo" and a BET Apollo Live Winner, earned high praise from Gladys Knight: "You have a raw gift. That didn't come from listening to nobody, not even Whitney; that comes from God."

She performs in a range of styles (opera, jazz, gospel, rock, pop, blues, soul, R&B, hip-hop and Top 40) in Little Rock and elsewhere and is the owner of her own entertainment company. The release of her second album, an EP titled "Set the Tone: Set2," is pending.

