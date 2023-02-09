• Tubtim "Sue" Howson of Michigan, originally from Thailand, was charged with a federal crime related to her sudden flight to Bangkok in the wake of a hit-and-run crash that killed a college student, but the U.S. and Thailand have an extradition treaty.

• Anthony Flores of Fresno, Calif., and a woman from Monterrey, Mexico, were charged with stealing $3 million from an investor, moving into his Malibu beach house, claiming to befriend him and giving him drugs, then trying to steal $20 million more after he died.

• Braxton Johnson was arrested after being accused of making violent threats at his Hollywood high-rise and a police search turned up two assault rifles and high-capacity magazines, three semiautomatic pistols, a sniper rifle, a shotgun and 1,000 rounds of ammo.

• Gentner Drummond, Oklahoma attorney general, is taking over the prosecution of a state House leader accused of several felonies, alleging the lawmaker used his power to change the law so his wife could become a tag agent.

• Kevin Stitt, governor of cash-flush Oklahoma, delivered a State of the State address that called for eliminating the sales tax on groceries and cutting individual and corporate income tax rates to "make a significant statement that Oklahoma is here to stay on the national stage."

• Andrew Coster, New Zealand police commissioner, said "there was enough cocaine to service the Australian market for about one year, and this would be more than New Zealand would use in 30 years," when 81 bales containing a national-record 3 tons was found floating in the Pacific.

• Antonio Strangio was arrested in Bali on mafia-related drug trafficking charges from Italy, which links him to the Strangio clan of San Luca, in the heartland of the Calabrian 'ndrangheta organized crime syndicate.

• Randy Robertson, a Georgia state senator, advanced a bill to make it a felony on the first offense to pay a prostitute for sex or to facilitate prostitution by pimping, punishable by one to 10 years in prison.

• Burrel "Chip" Davis, police chief of La Vergne, Tenn., was fired after an inquiry that led to five officers being terminated and three suspended on allegations of engaging in unreported sexual relationships, having sex on duty and on city-owned property, and committing sexual harassment by sending explicit photos and videos.