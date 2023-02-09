Sections
Jacksonville teen arrested, charged after fatal January shooting in North Little Rock

by Grant Lancaster | Today at 9:03 p.m.
Emil McCoy

North Little Rock police and U.S. marshals on Thursday arrested a man who faces a capital murder charge stemming from a January homicide, according to a police news release.

Emil McCoy, 19, of Jacksonville was arrested around 2:28 p.m. Thursday, shortly after a warrant was issued in the case.

McCoy is charged in the Jan. 2 shooting death of Brock Welch, 27, of Sherwood, who was found near 1200 Gregory St. in North Little Rock, police said. The address is about a mile northeast of the Interstate 30 overpass crossing East Broadway in North Little Rock.

Welch had been reported missing in Sherwood. Police found his empty vehicle earlier in the day on Jan. 2.

McCoy was being held in the Pulaski County jail Thursday night and was set to appear in court Saturday morning.

