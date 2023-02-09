Late three-pointer shocks Volunteers

NASHVILLE, Tenn. -- The Vanderbilt Commodores and Coach Jerry Stackhouse finally experienced the thrill of a big upset inside the SEC's oldest gym.

The Commodores had struggled for so long with crowds dwindling that the old Memorial Gym magic seemed gone.

Not Wednesday night.

Tyrin Lawrence knocked down a three-pointer from the right corner at the buzzer as the Commodores snapped an 11-game skid against its in-state rival by upsetting sixth-ranked Tennessee 66-65 Wednesday night.

Stackhouse called Lawrence's shot the biggest of his tenure and maybe his favorite spanning both his own playing career in the NBA and now coaching career.

"We finally experienced it, the Memorial Magic we were looking for," Stackhouse said. "Unbelievable game, unbelievable effort. Guys never quit. Didn't look great there for a minute, but we just kept battling."

Students rushed the court and joined the Commodores in celebrating easily the program's biggest win in nearly 11 years. Then the Commodores (12-12, 5-6) celebrated by running along the courtside slapping high-fives.

Tennessee (19-5, 8-2) had every chance to finish off the win after Olivier Nkamhoua's 15-foot jumper with 50 seconds left put the Vols up 65-63 lead. Liam Robbins missed a turnaround jumper with 27 seconds for Vanderbilt, and Zakai Zeigler grabbed the rebound.

Vols freshman Julian Phillips had a chance to dunk in the final seconds but kept dribbling to force another Vanderbilt foul.

"I am not sure what was going through his head there," Tennessee Coach Rick Barnes said. "I don't think he will ever make that mistake again."

Vanderbilt had to foul five times to finally send Santiago Vescovi to the line with 8 seconds left.

He missed the first shot, and Lawrence grabbed the rebound. Stackhouse took a timeout with 4 seconds to go to set up the final play, and Ezra Manjon drove to the basket before passing out to Lawrence in the corner for the winning bucket.

"It felt great," said Lawrence, who Stackhouse benched for an ugly loss to No. 4 Alabama last week. "It's the stuff we dream about as kids just in the back yard counting down '3, 2, 1.' Glad I was able to hit the game winner."

Lawrence finished with a team-high 19 points. Robbins added 14 and nine rebounds, and Jordan Wright had 12.

Vescovi and Tyreke Key each had 14 to lead Tennessee. Olivier Nkamhoua and Julian Phillips added 10 apiece.

Tennessee led 34-32 at halftime setting up a thrilling finish in a game that featured 15 lead changes and nine ties.

MEN'S TOP 25

In other games involving Top 25 men's games Wednesday night, Marcus Sasser scored 25 points, Emanuel Sharp added 13 points and No. 2 Houston routed Tulsa 80-42 for their fifth consecutive win. Sasser scored 19 points on 8 of 13 shooting in the first half as the Cougars (23-2, 11-1) built a 46-18 halftime lead. The senior guard had the first 12 points in a 24-2 run that gave Houston a 31-12 lead with six minutes remaining in the first half. Houston shot 46%, including 13 of 35 on three-pointers. Tim Dalger scored 13 points for Tulsa (5-18, 1-11). ... Brandon Miller scored 24 points to lead No. 3 Alabama to a 97-69 victory over visiting Florida. The Crimson Tide (21-3, 11-0) raced to a 29-point halftime lead against the Gators (13-11, 6-5), who had knocked off then-No. 2 Tennessee a week earlier. Miller added nine rebounds and three assists for the Tide. Mark Sears scored 19 for Alabama, which buried 15 shots from three-point range. Colin Castleton led Florida with 29 points and 10 rebounds. ... Kedrian Johnson tied a career high with 22 points, and West Virginia held off No. 11 Iowa State 76-71. Emmitt Mathews added a season-high 20 points for the Mountaineers (15-9, 4-7), who have won five of seven to get their season moving in the right direction after they dropped five in a row during one stretch. The Cyclones (16-7, 7-4) missed a chance to move into a first-place tie with No. 5 Texas, which lost at Kansas on Monday night. ... Keyonte George had 23 points, Adam Flagler scored 20 and big man Johnathan Tchamwa Tchatchoua made a couple of key three-pointers as 14th-ranked Baylor held on to beat Oklahoma 82-72. Flagler scored 14 points in the final 13:11 of the game, the first of those being a jumper that put Baylor back ahead to stay. Langston Love added 19 points for Baylor (18-6, 7-4), which has won eight of nine overall since losing its first three league games. ... Bryce Hopkins scored 17 points and No. 20 Providence beat Georgetown 74-62. Devin Carter and Ed Croswell had 12 points apiece as the Friars (18-6, 10-3) won for the fourth time in five games. Noah Locke added 11 points, shooting 3 of 5 from three-point range. Bradley Ezewiro paced last-place Georgetown (6-19, 1-13) with 19 points. ... Baylor Scheierman had 19 points and nine rebounds, Ryan Nembhard added 15 on 6-of-7 shooting and dished out four assists, and No. 23 Creighton fended off a feisty Seton Hall 75-62 in Newark, N.J. Ryan Kalkbrenner scored 13 points and Arthur Kaluma had 11 points and seven rebounds for the Bluejays (16-8, 10-3).

WOMEN'S TOP 25

In women's Top 25 games Wednesday night, UConn lost back-to-back games for the first time in three decades after the fourth-ranked Huskies were beaten 59-52 by Marquette. The Huskies, who were playing three nights after an 81-77 home loss to No. 1 South Carolina, lost consecutive games for the first time since March 1993. Chloe Marotta had 19 points and Jordan King added 18 for Marquette (16-8, 9-6), which beat UConn (21-4, 13-1) for the first time in 17 meetings. ... Cotie McMahon and Taylor Mikesell combined for 49 points on 17-of-28 shooting and No. 13 Ohio State rolled to a 93-63 victory over visiting Minnesota. McMahon was 8 of 13 from the floor and 9 of 9 from the foul line, converting three three-point plays for 25 points. Mikesell was 6 of 6 from the three-point line and 9 of 15 overall for 24 points. Taylor Thierry added 15 points on 7-of-11 shooting for the Buckeyes (21-4, 10-4), who shot 55% for the game despite a 5 of 17 fourth quarter. Eboni Walker scored 12 points and Hevynn Bristow 10. ... Maddy Siegrist scored 27 points and grabbed 12 rebounds, Kaitlyn Orihel added a career-high 20 points and No. 15 Villanova beat Georgetown 82-53. Villanova closed the first quarter by scoring 19 unanswered points, with eight points from Siegrist, for a 24-7 lead. The Wildcats led 43-16 at halftime behind 13 points apiece from Siegrist and Orihel. Villanova had an assist on 11 of its 15 field goals. Lucy Olsen had 10 points and seven assists for Villanova (21-4, 12-2), which has 20 wins for a second consecutive season. The Wildcats have won 18 of the last 22 games in the series, including a 71-64 home win on Jan. 4 behind 29 points and 10 rebounds by Siegrist. ... Shaylee Gonzales scored 25 points and No. 20 Texas defeated Texas Tech 80-71. The Longhorns (19-6, 10-2) held the Lady Raiders (16-8, 4-7) to 39 points through three quarters. In winning their sixth in a row they also added one quarter to their season total of 17 quarters holding an opponent to single digits and avenged a 68-64 loss at Texas Tech three weeks earlier. DeYona Gaston scored 16 points and Rori Harmon had 15 with 10 assists for Texas. Bre'Amber Scott (Little Rock Central) had 26 points for Texas Tech.

Seton Hall guard Jamir Harris (15) goes to the basket against Creighton guard Trey Alexander (23) during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game, Wednesday, Feb. 8, 2023, in Newark, N.J. (AP Photo/Mary Altaffer)



Creighton head coach Greg McDermott reacts during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game against Seton Hall, Wednesday, Feb. 8, 2023, in Newark, N.J. (AP Photo/Mary Altaffer)



Seton Hall guard Kadary Richmond (0) and forward KC Ndefo guard Creighton guard Baylor Scheierman (55) during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game, Wednesday, Feb. 8, 2023, in Newark, N.J. (AP Photo/Mary Altaffer)



Seton Hall guard Al-Amir Dawes, center, goes to the basket against Creighton guard Ryan Nembhard (2) and guard Baylor Scheierman during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game, Wednesday, Feb. 8, 2023, in Newark, N.J. Creighton won 75-62. (AP Photo/Mary Altaffer)



Seton Hall forward KC Ndefo, left, goes to the basket against Seton Hall forward KC Ndefo during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game, Wednesday, Feb. 8, 2023, in Newark, N.J. Creighton won 75-62. (AP Photo/Mary Altaffer)



Seton Hall forward Tray Jackson (1) forward KC Ndefo, left, fight for a loose ball against Creighton center Ryan Kalkbrenner during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game, Wednesday, Feb. 8, 2023, in Newark, N.J. Creighton won 75-62. (AP Photo/Mary Altaffer)



Seton Hall guard Al-Amir Dawes (2) goes to the basket against Creighton guard Baylor Scheierman (55) during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game, Wednesday, Feb. 8, 2023, in Newark, N.J. Creighton won 75-62. (AP Photo/Mary Altaffer)



Creighton forward Arthur Kaluma (24) reacts after scoring a three-point basket during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game against Seton Hall, Wednesday, Feb. 8, 2023, in Newark, N.J. Creighton won 75-62. (AP Photo/Mary Altaffer)

