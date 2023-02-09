Learn CPR, save a life

Cardiac arrest is a leading cause of death in the world. Each year, more than 350,000 out-of-hospital cardiac arrests occur in the United States. Almost three out of four of those happen at home.

If you're called on to do CPR, you will likely be saving the life of someone you love. The members of our community need us. Our children need us. Our neighbors need us. Our co-workers need us.

The American Heart Association recognizes this need and has a plan to help. You can be the difference by learning CPR to save a life. The American Heart Association is committed to being the leader in resuscitation science, education, and training.

This February during American Heart Month, the American Heart Association is specifically focused on learning the lifesaving skill of CPR and we want every family and home to have someone who knows CPR. With the help of local supporters, we can help more of our community be prepared when called on for an emergency.

As an American Heart Association advocate and pediatric nurse, I encourage you to Be the Beat by learning CPR to be the difference and save a life.

SOPHIE SLIGH

Conway

Blaming wrong party

Seems to me the worst spending by Congress was the Medicare drug bill which was passed by a Republican House, a Republican Senate, and signed by a Republican president. No way of paying for it was provided; it was just added into Medicare. So don't blame the Democrats and start cutting Medicare.

By the way, who was the only president in recent years to leave office with a balanced budget? An Arkansan, Bill Clinton!

DEBRA WILSON

Bentonville

Trust has vanished

I was thinking: Where has our trust gone? For seven decades, I have watched it slowly slip away. We have buried our heads in the sand, hoping that the elite would act in our best interests. Have any of these entities put our interests first? Big government, big unions, big media, big business--all have strived for more control, thus wealth and power. The working everyday man/women has been left to pay for this greed. Morally/financially they cannot be trusted to act in our best interests.

I guess we are to blame in our failure to hold them accountable. Wish I could turn back the clock and make each subject to twice-as-strict monopoly laws.

WILLIAM F. JEBB

Cabot

Something worthy

I was pleased to see something constructive happening at our Capitol in the query by Attorney General Tim Griffin into Summit. Better than restrooms and so-called critical race theory.

NELSON BARNETT

Batesville