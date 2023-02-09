The world in brief: Libyan denies making Lockerbie bomb

Libyan denies making Lockerbie bomb

A former Libyan intelligence operative pleaded innocent Wednesday to assembling the explosives used in the 1988 bombing of an American jetliner over Lockerbie, Scotland, that killed 270 people in one of the deadliest terrorist attacks in U.S. history.

Accused Pan Am Flight 103 bombmaker Abu Agela Mas'ud Kheir al-Marimi, now 71, entered his plea in federal court in Washington after his apprehension in November at his family home in Tripoli and extradition the following month by one of Libya's rival factional governments.

"At this time your honor we would enter a plea of [innocent]," said Whitney Minter, a federal public defender.

U.S. authorities said they would seek Mas'ud's continued detention pending trial at a bail hearing Feb. 23, if his defense sought to argue for his conditional release. He possibly faces two counts, including destruction of an aircraft resulting in death, punishable upon conviction by up to life in prison.

Mas'ud's prosecution caps a decades-long pursuit by U.S. authorities, who announced criminal charges against him in 2020. Mas'ud was in Libyan custody for unrelated crimes at the time, after allegations that he admitted the bombing in 2012 following the ouster of longtime Libyan leader Moammar Gaddafi.

Journalist gets 8 years in Belarus prison

TALLINN, Estonia -- A Belarusian court on Wednesday sentenced a journalist and prominent member of the country's sizable Polish minority to eight years in prison, amid an ongoing crackdown on critics of authoritarian President Alexander Lukashenko's regime.

Andrzej Poczobut, 49, was found guilty of harming Belarus' national security and "inciting discord" in a closed trial held in the western city of Grodno. Poczobut, a journalist for the influential Polish newspaper Gazeta Wyborcza and a top figure in the Union of Poles in Belarus, has been behind bars since his detention in March 2021.

He reported extensively on the mass protests that gripped Belarus for weeks in 2020 after a presidential election that gave Lukashenko, in power since 1994, a new term in office, but that was widely regarded by the opposition and Western countries as fraudulent.

The indictment against Poczobut referenced his coverage of the protests, along with his statements in defense of ethnic Poles in Belarus and reference to the 1939 Soviet invasion of Poland as an act of "aggression," as evidence that he was guilty of the charges.

Polish Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki in a Tweet Wednesday condemned the "inhumane decision by the Belarusian regime" and vowed to "do everything to help the Polish journalist bravely fighting for the truth."

Sweden: Threat high after Quran burned

STOCKHOLM -- The Swedish domestic security agency warned Wednesday that the threat of attacks in the Scandinavian country has increased in the weeks since a far-right activist burned a Quran outside the Turkish Embassy in Stockholm.

The agency noted that international reactions to the events outside the embassy last month "have been extensive" and "the assessment is that the security situation has deteriorated."

"Sweden is judged to be in greater focus than before for violent Islamism globally," the security service, which is known by the Swedish acronym SAPO, said.

The security agency, however, did not change Sweden's terror threat level, which already stood at three on a five-point scale.

Its statement came at time of tensions with mostly Muslim Turkey over the applications of Sweden and Finland to become NATO members.

Turkey is angry that Sweden has allowed anti-Turkish protests to take place, and particularly that it did not prevent an anti-Islam activist from burning the Quran, the Muslim holy book. The Turkish government also claims Sweden is not doing enough to counter Kurdish activists that it considers terrorists.

Unless its demands are met, Turkey has said it won't approve Sweden's NATO application, which requires ratification by all of the military alliance's 30 members.

Spanish pledge cybercrime crackdown

MADRID -- Spain's government on Wednesday pledged stronger action against cybercrime, saying it has come to account for about a fifth of all offenses registered in the country.

Interior Minister Fernando Grande-Marlaska said police would be given additional staff, funding and resources to address online crime. He said reported cases of cybercrime were up 72% last year compared with 2019, and 352% compared with 2015.

"The ... decline in conventional crime and the increase in cybercrime has brought us to a turning point: today, one in every five crimes in Spain is committed online," he told a press conference in Madrid.

Almost 90% of cybercrimes reported last year involved online fraud schemes, Grande-Marlaska said. "This ... has a remarkable and negative impact on national interests, institutions, companies and citizens," he added.

Spain is among the countries that suffer the largest numbers of remote online attacks in the world, according to data from antivirus protection specialist ESET. Small businesses are particularly affected.



