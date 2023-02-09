Miles Sanders Super Bowl LVII Prop Bets

The Philadelphia Eagles are a run-dominant team that rushed for an average of 147.6 rushing yards per game (fifth) this year during the regular season. They also ran in a league-leading 32 rushing TDs. The next closest team was the Dallas Cowboys (24).



The Eagles have continued to run the ball in the postseason, averaging a massive 208 rushing yards per game with seven rushing TDs across two postseason games.



Bet Miles Sanders props on SI Sportsbook

Miles Sanders has been the leading rusher for the Eagles this year, with an average of more than 76 yards per game and a total of 1,269 regular season rushing yards. His 11 rushing TDs were second only to Jalen Hurts's 13.



In the postseason, Sanders has maintained double-digit carries despite Kenneth Gainwell having more rushing yards. As do each of Jalen Hurts and Boston Scott, Sanders also has two postseason scores. Kenneth Gainwell has the remaining rushing postseason TD.

Steve Mitchell-USA TODAY Sports

Sanders has been efficient, averaging 4.9 yards per carry during the regular season. Though Kenneth Gainwell has been excellent in the postseason, Sanders should still see a heavy workload vs. a Chiefs defense that has allowed an average of 107 yards per game this year.



However, it is important to bear in mind that Jalen Hurts himself may eat up some of those 107 yards. Kenneth Gainwell and Boston Scott could also see some opportunity.



I am still leaning toward the over on Sander's rushing prop, and I like him for an anytime TD.

As for his receiving prop, Miles Sanders averaged 4.5 receiving yards per game this year during the regular season and has one catch for three yards in the postseason. The Chiefs have allowed 44.5 receiving yards per game to opposing running backs across 19 games this year. However, Sanders has only gone over this prop in eight of 19 games this season, and he has had six games with zero catches and two games with negative yards. Gainwell will likely be the receiving back, so I'm fading the Sanders catch prop even though it is extremely low.

Rushing Yards: 59.5 Over (-125) | Under (-120)

Receiving Yards: 4.5 Over (-125) | Under (-118)

Rushing + Receiving: 67.5 Over (-125) | Under (-120)

Longest Rush: 14.5 Over (-118) | Under (-133)

Touchdown: First +750 | Anytime +105

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call the National Council for Problem Gambling 1-800-522-4700.