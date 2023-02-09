Motor sports results

Lucas Oil Series

GIBSONTON, Fla. -- Tuesday night's feature race top finishers from the Lucas Oil Late Model Dirt Series event at East Bay Raceway Park with starting position in parentheses:

1. Ashton Winger (1), Senoia, Ga., $5,000

2. Hudson O'Neal (2), Martinsville, Ind., $3,000

3. Brandon Sheppard (4), New Berlin, Ill., $2,000

4. Brandon OVerton (6), Evans, Ga., $1,500

5. Dennis Erb Jr. (7), Carpentersville, Ill., $1,000

Lap leaders -- Winger 1-30. Top qualifier -- D. Erb, 14.797 seconds (81.016 mph). Heat winners -- Winger, Garrett Smith, Kyle Bronson, O'Neal, Sheppard, Overton. B-Main winners -- Brian Shirley, Tyler Erb, Logan Roberson. Nonqualifying Arkansans -- Kyle Beard, Trumann; Billy Moyer Jr., Batesville.