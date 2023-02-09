Sections
Manage Subscription
Manage Subscription
Sign in
Today's Paper Arkansas News Legislature Newsletters Core Values Sports Public Notices Archive Obits Puzzles Opinion Story Ideas
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Motor sports results

Today at 2:12 a.m.

Lucas Oil Series

GIBSONTON, Fla. -- Tuesday night's feature race top finishers from the Lucas Oil Late Model Dirt Series event at East Bay Raceway Park with starting position in parentheses:

1. Ashton Winger (1), Senoia, Ga., $5,000

2. Hudson O'Neal (2), Martinsville, Ind., $3,000

3. Brandon Sheppard (4), New Berlin, Ill., $2,000

4. Brandon OVerton (6), Evans, Ga., $1,500

5. Dennis Erb Jr. (7), Carpentersville, Ill., $1,000

Lap leaders -- Winger 1-30. Top qualifier -- D. Erb, 14.797 seconds (81.016 mph). Heat winners -- Winger, Garrett Smith, Kyle Bronson, O'Neal, Sheppard, Overton. B-Main winners -- Brian Shirley, Tyler Erb, Logan Roberson. Nonqualifying Arkansans -- Kyle Beard, Trumann; Billy Moyer Jr., Batesville.

Print Headline: Motor sports results

ADVERTISEMENT

Sponsor Content

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT