Part of Arkansas River trail closed after mudslide, Little Rock says

by Arkansas Democrat-Gazette | Today at 4:45 p.m.
A red circle marks the point between Arch Street and Gaines Street in Little Rock where a landslide has forced the temporary closure of the city's downtown Arkansas River Trail to pedestrian and bicycle access. The city announced the landslide and temporary closure on Thursday, Feb. 9, 2023. (Map courtesy Little Rock Convention & Visitors Bureau)

The city of Little Rock has closed access to part of the downtown pedestrian and bicycle trail because of a mudslide on the river bank.

The closure is the section between Arch Street and Gaines Street, north of Little Rock City Hall.

The city did not have an estimated timetable for reopening, a projected cost or whether insurance or other funds would pay for whatever might be damaged.

Crews are evaluating "the integrity of the remaining embankment and paved surface" and said the area will be closed "until repairs can be completed."

