North Little Rock man sentenced to 60 years for first-degree murder of his girlfriend





A 50-year-old North Little Rock man has accepted a 60-year prison sentence for killing his girlfriend, whose final moments and cries for help were recorded on her 911 call to Pulaski County sheriff’s deputies.

Mark Bain Coleman avoided a potential life sentence by pleading guilty to first-degree murder, reduced from capital murder, in exchange for the 60-year sentence imposed by Circuit Judge Leon Johnson for the April 2021 slaying of Amy Stuckey-Duvall. The mother of two was killed at the couple’s home, 9602 Price Lane, about 1 1/2 weeks after she turned 47.

He will have to serve at least 42 years before he can apply for parole.

Court records show sheriff’s deputies, responding to Stuckey-Duvall’s 911 call that Coleman had choked her and was threatening her with a gun, arrived at the home and heard gunshots.

Through a window, the officers could see her laying on the floor so they kicked in the front door to get to her to try and save her. Stuckey-Duvall had been shot nine times, including a contact wound to the side of her head.

Deputies found Coleman outside the residence and arrested him. While being taken to jail, he was overheard asking God for forgiveness, then at the sheriff’s department, said to officers, “I killed someone, didn’t I?” He declined to answer any questions without his lawyer. He had blood on the heels of both feet.

According to court files, in her 911 call, Stuckey-Duvall told dispatchers that Coleman, armed with a pistol, had choked her so she’d locked herself in the bathroom, and Coleman was trying to break in. On the call, Stuckey-Duvall can be heard yelling, “Mark, please stop” and “get off me,” followed by Coleman stating, “I am going to kill you, Amy.” Just before gunfire was heard, Coleman said, “you’re dead” while after the shooting stops, he says, among other things, “Why won’t you f———g die” and “f———g b—-h won’t die.”