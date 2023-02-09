Northside finds scoring groove against Southside

FORT SMITH — After a disappointing shooting effort Tuesday night, Fort Smith Northside found its shooting touch … on its rival’s home floor.

The Grizzlies shot 75 percent from in the game’s first three quarters to build a 25-point to defeat Fort Smith Southside 79-56 in 6A-West boys action Wednesday night at Southside Arena.

The game was a makeup game that was postponed because of wintry weather in Fort Smith last week.

In Tuesday’s 56-38 loss at Springdale Har-Ber, Grizzlies coach Eric Burnett pulled his starters midway in the fourth quarter because of their poor performance.

“We weren’t playing well (against Har-Ber),” Burnett said. “We got down and need to rally and instead we have three or four turnovers in a row and that bothered me. That is when I put the other group in. I wanted to send a message to them.”

Consider the message received loud and clear by his team. Northside made 12-of-16 3-pointers in the first three quarters in building a commanding 67-42 lead going into the final 8 minutes of play.

On Wednesday, the Northside regulars did not play in the final period, though this time Burnett removed them from the game as a reward his reserve players.

“I guess they did get the message that I was disappointed with their play because they responded tonight,” Burnett said. “Kids today, they have amnesia, and they forget about games like (Har-Ber). As soon as the game is over, it is gone. Coaches, we remember all those bad games and we carry those games with us.”

Northside (16-9, 6-6) now will host Fayetteville (16-9, 6-5) in a key conference showdown. A win gives the Grizzlies a season sweep over the Purple Dogs, as the two teams battle for the 6A-West’s fifth seed for the postseason.

“The Fayetteville game will be about jockeying for position in the state tournament,” Burnett added. “It is a big game. We won the first meeting (56-55) at their place. If we can get this one, we have a chance to stay ahead of them and maybe have a chance to move up (in the standings).”

The Grizzlies led the Mavericks (5-18, 1-10) at halftime 42-31 thanks to 16-22 shooting from the field (73 percent) and 7-of-10 3-point shooting. Southside also shot decently in the first half, 12-of-24 (50 percent) from the field and 60 percent (6-of-10) from beyond the 3-point arc.

The third quarter, though, was all Northside as it ramped up its 1-3-1 trap, creating 7 turnovers to outscore South-side 25-11, including a 14-3 run in the first three minutes, to put the game away.

Marco Smith’s game-high 20 points paced the Grizzlies, which had four players in double figures. Jayvion Smith had 13 points for Northside while Derek Shepard scored 12 and Denarion Whitmore 11.

Yazed Taforo scored 14 to lead the Mavericks while Landon Starr added 12.

GIRLS

FORT SMITH NORTHSIDE 62 , FORT SMITH SOUTHSIDE 48

The Lady Bears (19-4, 10-2) bounced back from a tough loss at Springdale Har-Ber to down the Mavericks (6-19, 1-10) to stay in a first-place tie with Bentonville in the 6A-West.

Northside built a 31-16 halftime lead and led by as much as 29 points in the fourth quarter.

Erianna Gooden paced the Lady Bears with 22 points while Karys Washington poured in 21 and Cherish Blackmon added 11.

Tinley Freeman scored 14 points to lead the Lady Mavs. The victory was also Northside coach Rickey Smith’s 770th as a head coach. He coached two years at Stamps (48-10) and he is in his 29th season at Northside (722-136).