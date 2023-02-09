BASKETBALL

Lakers trade Westbrook

The Los Angeles Lakers are trading Russell Westbrook to Utah and reacquiring guard D’Angelo Russell from Minnesota in a three-team, eight-player deal, a person with knowledge of the trade told The Associated Press on Wednesday night. Los Angeles is also getting guard Malik Beasley and forward Jarred Vanderbilt from the Jazz, bolstering its core around LeBron James in a bid to jump-start its sputtering season. The Lakers fell to 25-30 on Tuesday while James set the NBA’s career scoring record, and they sit in 13th place in the 15-team Western Conference. The Lakers are sending Juan Toscano-Anderson, Damian Jones and their first-round pick in 2027 to Utah with Westbrook. ESPN and The Athletic first reported the trade. Those outlets also said Minnesota is getting Mike Conley and Nickeil Alexander-Walker from Utah, along with three second-round picks. Westbrook’s tenure with his hometown team lasted just 130 tumultuous games. The 2017 NBA MVP never thrived with James and injury-plagued Anthony Davis for any significant stretch of time, struggling to mold his possession-heavy game into a more complementary role. A move to the bench last fall led to minor improvements over a dismal 2021-22 season, but Westbrook still appeared profoundly uncomfortable with the Lakers, who are in danger of missing the playoffs for the second consecutive year. Westbrook averaged 17.4 points, 7.2 assists, 6.9 rebounds and 3.7 turnovers per game during his time in Los Angeles, where fans grumbled regularly about his poor shooting and turnovers.

BASEBALL Cards acquire LHP Misiewicz

The St. Louis Cardinals acquired left-hander Anthony Misiewicz from their cross-state rival Kansas City Royals for cash considerations on Wednesday. To make room on the 40-man roster, St. Louis designated right-hander James Naile for assignment on the Missouri native’s 30th birthday. The 28-year-old Misiewicz, who was expected to compete for a spot in the Royals bullpen, split last season between the Mariners and Kansas City. He went 1-2 with a 4.34 ERA with 27 strikeouts in 29 innings. Misiewicz has appeared in 119 games since making his debut in 2020 for Seattle. He is 6-9 with a 4.43 ERA but has been especially effective against left-handed hitters, allowing a .250 average to them.

Mariners, Moore reach deal

Dylan Moore and the Seattle Mariners finalized a three-year contract worth $8,875,000. He gets a $250,000 signing bonus as part of the deal announced Wednesday and salaries of $2 million this year, $3.05 million in 2024 and $3,575,000 in 2025. Moore’s 2025 salary would increases by $250,000 if he has 400 or more plate appearances in 2024. The 30-year-old utilityman would have been eligible for free agency after the 2024 World Series. Moore had asked for a raise from $1.35 million to $2.25 million, and the Mariners had offered $1.9 million when proposed arbitration figures were exchanged on Jan. 13.

Guardians trade OF Benson

The Cleveland Guardians traded outfielder Will Benson to the Cincinnati Reds on Wednesday for outfielder Justin Boyd. The defending AL Central champions also will get a player to be named from the Reds in the swap. Cincinnati drafted Boyd in the second round last year out of Oregon State. He led the Pac-12 with a .373 batting average and 24 steals in 2022. The 21-year-old batted .203 in 73 at-bats for Class A Daytona. The 6-5 Benson spent 28 games with the Guardians last season, batting .182 with 3 RBI in 28 games. The 24-year-old struggled at the plate, striking out 19 times in just 55 at-bats.

FOOTBALL

Purdy surgery set for Feb. 22

San Francisco 49ers quarterback Brock Purdy will undergo surgery on his injured elbow later this month and should be fully recovered by training camp. A person familiar with the decision said Purdy will undergo the surgery on Feb. 22 to repair the torn ligament in his right elbow. The person spoke on condition of anonymity because the team didn’t announce the decision. NFL Network first reported the decision on surgery that will be performed by Dr. Keith Meister, the team physician for the Texas Rangers. Purdy tore the ulnar collateral ligament in his right elbow on the first drive of a 31-7 loss in the NFC title game to Philadelphia on Jan. 29. Purdy got several opinions from doctors on whether to avoid surgery and try to rehabilitate the elbow, have an “internal brace” procedure to repair the elbow or undergo reconstructive Tommy John surgery.

FSU coach gets a raise

Florida State Coach Mike Norvell, whose team ended last season with a six-game winning streak, was rewarded with a three-year contract extension that will pay him an average of $8.05 million annually through 2029. The school released the contract Wednesday. It will pay Norvell $5.6 million in 2023, $7.6 million in 2024, $7.8 million in 2025, $8.1 million in 2026, $8.3 million in 2027, $8.6 million in 2028 and $8.8 million in 2029. He also gets a $250,000 retention bonus if he’s still employed every Dec. 31. Norvell earned $4.5 million last year and would have made $7.25 million in the final year of his previous deal. This is the second extension for Norvell (University of Central Arkansas), who was hired after the 2019 season. The Seminoles added a year to his contract following the 2021 season. FSU finished 10-3 last season and ranked No. 11 in the final AP college football poll.

TENNIS

Tiafoe advances in Dallas

Frances Tiafoe dominated fellow American Mackenzie Mc-Donald on Wednesday night to advance to the quarterfinals of the Dallas Open. The second-seeded Tiafoe cruised to a 6-1, 6-3 victory in 58 minutes. Next up for the 14th-ranked player is another American in J.J. Wolf, who beat Radu Albot 6-3, 7-6 (5) in the second round. Tiafoe’s Dallas debut in the tournament’s second year came five months after the 25-year-old reached the U.S. Open semifinals, beating Rafael Nadal along the way. He lost to eventual champion Carlos Alcaraz.

WINTER SPORTS

Italian skier dies at 37

Italian skier Elena Fanchini, whose career was cut short by a tumor, has died. She was 37. Fanchini passed away Wednesday at her home in Solato, near Brescia, the Italian Winter Sports Federation announced. Fanchini died on the same day that fellow Italian Marta Bassino won the super-G at the world championships in Meribel, France; and two days after Federica Brignone — another former teammate — claimed gold in combined. Sofia Goggia, who is the favorite for Saturday’s downhill, dedicated her win in Cortina d’Ampezzo last month to Fanchini. Fanchini last raced in Dec. 2017. She was cleared to return to train nearly a year later but never made it fully back and her condition grew worse in recent months. Fanchini won a silver medal in downhill at the 2005 world championships and also won two World Cup races in her career — both in downhill.