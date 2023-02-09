One man arrested in Camden slaying

A man has been arrested in the fatal shooting of another man early Sunday at an apartment in Camden, police said.

Nicko Freeman of Camden was arrested Sunday morning in the death of Roddrick Crowell and was being held in the Ouachita County jail, police said.

Police said they found Crowell suffering from a single gunshot wound after officers were dispatched to the Riverside Courts housing complex at 2:17 a.m. Sunday.

Crowell identified Freeman as the shooter, police said. Crowell was taken to Ouachita County Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead.

Freeman faces charges of second-degree murder, possession of a firearm by a certain person and committing a terroristic act, police said.