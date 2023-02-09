OPINION | April Wallace: Marriage a challenge, then add kids, career, more

A few months ago, on a brief weekend excursion to Eureka Springs, I asked my husband what he wanted to do next as we left a restaurant. His answer took me off guard -- he wanted to get an intuitive reading from the fortune teller who was set up in Basin Park.

We'd never done anything like it before, so I was intrigued. As we sat down in front of her, the reader asked us to each ruminate on a question we wanted an answer to individually.

Having an impartial someone lead us gently in thinking through something that had each of us stumped was a refreshing way to find out what our true leanings were.

Then she asked why we were in town. She was delighted to find that we were celebrating our sixth wedding anniversary because her own anniversary was just a week away.

"How many years?" I asked. "Two," she replied, with a comment that suggested it was both a long and short couple of years. "Oh good, you're past the hardest part," I said, and she visibly breathed a sigh of relief that someone else thought being a newlywed was difficult too.

What was so hard for us in our first two years of marriage?

Getting pregnant right away could have been the biggest culprit. We had known that we would want to start a family as soon as possible, but it happened more quickly than we'd bargained. If there's anything a new marriage doesn't need, it's an extra boatload of hormones.

Added to the mix were our ambitions. I was finishing my graduate degree, and we were both adjusting to new positions at work. His would keep him traveling frequently each month, but if we got through it, we knew he'd likely be able to work for himself within a few years.

Working hard meant using time that we might have otherwise spent together.

And last but certainly not least was our adjustment to officially becoming a blended family. It wasn't just that I now had a stepson, it was that in the last few years, we had all been learning.

Three of us, then four, learning to function as a parenting unit/group, coordinating who's doing school pickups, making drop-offs to sleepovers, planning birthday parties, getting the most wanted gift. Sometimes we thought we had it sorted out, and then all of us would show up to the same parent-teacher meeting.

While dating, my then-boyfriend was adjusting to life as a single dad.

On our very first Valentine's Day together, I waited and waited for him to make plans for our date. Finally I made plans with girlfriends while he spent a quiet evening with my not-yet stepson.

I wish someone back then had looked at what all we were handling and said simply, "That's a lot." Because it certainly was, and acknowledging it might have helped me get through it.

To keep our romance steady while simultaneously becoming a stepfamily, furthering our careers and preparing to become parents, we each learned to say out loud what was important to us and then helped each other make it happen.

For one thing, I wanted a regular date with my boyfriend and he (rightly) didn't want to miss out on any time with his son, so we started a weekly Sunday date night. Nine plus years later we still have it in place to keep prioritizing our relationship no matter what else we have going on in our lives.

On the cab ride from the hotel, the driver asked us why we were in town and how long we've been married. He's been married more than 50 years. "Six years for us," my husband said.

"Oh good, you're past the hard part."