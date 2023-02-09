Portions of the state forecast to see winter weather, snow beginning Friday evening





More winter weather is forecast to impact the western and northwestern portions of Arkansas on Friday evening.

The National Weather Service is predicting that between 1 and 2 inches of snow could be seen, specifically in higher terrain areas.

Precipitation is expected to start out as rain Friday before transitioning to a rain/snow mix. It's expected to become all snow in the area of the Boston Mountains, where up to 3 inches could be seen.

Less than 1 inch of accumulation is expected over the Ouachita Mountains.

Temperatures are expected to be near or above freezing when the storm moves through, meaning impacts to bridges and overpasses would be the primary hazard, the weather service said.

There may be brief instances of winter weather in central and south Arkansas, but no accumulation is expected.



