Prep Basketball Roundup

WEDNESDAY'S GIRLS

Fayetteville 50, Springdale Har-Ber 44

The Lady Bulldogs claimed their biggest win of the season by knocking off league tri-leader Har-Ber.

Scoring was sparse for both teams until the final quarter when Fayetteville (12-12, 5-6 6A-West) outscored Har-Ber (15-8, 9-3) 19-17. Har-Ber, which knocked off Fort Smith Northside on Tuesday, scored just 14 points combined in the second and third quarters, while the Lady Bulldogs scored 20.

Whitney Brown led the way for Fayetteville with 15 points and Wynter Beck scored 14 -- 11 in the fourth quarter. Jayla Johnson added 8 for the Lady Bulldogs.

Pacious McDaniel scored a game-high 18 for Har-Ber, including 10 in the fourth quarter. Delaney Roller scored all 10 of her points in the second half.

Bentonville 41, Rogers Heritage 34

Bentonville used the free-throw line to make a fourth-quarter comeback, and the Lady Tigers retained their share of the 6A-West Conference lead with a win Wednesday in War Eagle Arena.

Bentonville (21-5, 10-2) avenged its last loss and extended its win streak to six games despite only one bucket over the final 8 minutes. The shot was an Ella Campbell 3-pointer, while the Lady Tigers hit 9 of 12 free throws to outscore Heritage (17-7, 6-5) 12-2 in the fourth quarter.

Olivia Rustad had 14 points to lead Bentonville, while Campbell finished with 11. Carlee Casteel had 13 for Heritage, which suffered its third straight loss, while Ruthie McCain added 10, including the only Lady War Eagle bucket in the fourth quarter.

In other 6A-West girls action, Bentonville West took a 49-35 victory over Rogers in Wolverine Arena. No other details were available.

GREENWOOD 71, ALMA 26

The Lady Bulldogs scored the first 16 points on Wednesday and cruised to the win.

Greenwood (22-2, 9-0) held a 22-1 lead after a quarter, a 40-11 cushion at the half, and a 57-23 advantage after three quarters.

Anna Trusty had 14 points, and Mady Cartwright had 13 points, seven boards and three steals. Brooklyn Woolsey had nine points, five rebounds, four assists and two steals, and Kylah Pearcy scored nine points.

Cartwright had two baskets in the game-opening run, Trusty had a 3-pointer and two baskets, Woolsey hit a 3-pointer, and Carley Sexton scored inside.

Presli Taylor hit three 3-pointers for nine points for Alma (6-15, 2-7).

Alma travels to Russellville on Friday. Greenwood travels to Harrison.

Gentry 62, Shiloh Christian 30

Alysaa McCarty had 27 points to lead Gentry to a 4A-1 Conference makeup game victory over Shiloh Christian.

The Lady Pioneers (20-8, 10-3) jumped out to an early 23-4 lead, but it was cut to 34-18 at halftime. Gentry, however, bounced back and enjoyed a 52-27 cushion after three quarters.

Kaitlyn Caswell added 14 for the Lady Pioneers, while Sydney Wyand led Shiloh Christian with nine points.

WEDNESDAY'S BOYS

Bentonville 55, Rogers Heritage 51

Bentonville outscored Heritage 13-6 in the third quarter to erase a halftime deficit and claim a 6A-West Conference win during Wednesday's makeup game in War Eagle Arena.

The Tigers (19-5, 9-3) fell behind 32-27 at halftime, thanks to a 24-13 War Eagle run in the second quarter. Bentonville, however, regrouped and took a 40-38 lead into the fourth quarter.

Jaylen Lee led the Tigers with 22 points, while Caden Miller added 12. Ben Manuel had 16 points for Heritage (5-19, 1-10), followed by James Isbell with 14.

Fayetteville 63, Springdale Har-Ber 41

Fayetteville outscored Har-Ber 33-16 in the second half and pulled away from the Wildcats for a 6A-West Conference makeup win in Wildcat Arena.

Ornette Gaines scored 17 points to lead a trio of players in double figures for the Bulldogs (16-8, 6-5), who stretched a 30-25 halftime lead into a 46-34 cushion to end the third quarter, then went on a 17-7 run over the final 8 minutes to pull away.

Quenci Bradford added 16 points and Jadyn Haney 10 for Fayetteville.

The loss drops Har-Ber two games behind league leader Bentonville West, which earned a 47-35 victory over Rogers in Wolverine Arena. No other details were available at press time.

Ozark Catholic 47, Kirby 46

Ozark Catholic held off a fourth-quarter comeback just enough to take a nonconference win Wednesday at Kirby.

The Griffins (29-6) started the final 8 minutes with a 39-28 lead, but Lane Abernathy's 3-pointer made it a 47-46 game with 4 seconds left. Kirby called time and fouled, then Ozark Catholic missed the front end of a 1-and-1 before Abernathy's half-court heave at the buzzer was no good.

Jackson Holmes had 16 points for the Griffins, while Will Buron missed a double-double with 10 points and 9 rebounds.

The New School 68, Ozark Catholic 35

The New School went on a 23-3 run in the third quarter to pull away from Ozark Catholic and claim a 1A-1 West Conference victory Tuesday night.

The outburst allowed the Cougars (31-3, 11-2) to stretch a 35-23 halftime lead into a 58-26 cushion and force the running clock over the entire fourth quarter.

Evan Goldman had 18 points to lead four players in double figures for The New School, followed by Machel Hardiman with 14, Jackson Harris with 12 and Will Sturner with 11.