Sanders taps Tyson official to oversee Governor's Workforce Cabinet

by Neal Earley | Today at 2:53 p.m.
Sarah Huckabee Sanders signs an executive order to create the Governor’s Workforce Cabinet to coordinate and assist in career and technical education throughout the state during a press conference at the Saline County Career and Technical Campus in Bentonville on Thursday, Feb. 9, 2023. (Arkansas Democrat-Gazette/Stephen Swofford)


Gov. Sarah Huckabee Sanders announced Thursday the creation a new Workforce Cabinet that will advise her on how to best spend state dollars to train and educate Arkansans for their careers.

The Governor’s Workforce Cabinet, created through an executive order Sanders signed at Saline County Career and Technical Campus in Benton, will “manage, and direct the governor’s workforce development policies and career education strategy.”

Mike Rogers, senior director of maintenance and refrigeration at Tyson Foods Inc., will serve as the governor’s chief workforce officer, Sanders said.

“It’s time for our state to build a strong pipeline of skilled, qualified workers,” Sanders said in a statement. “Mike’s expertise will be crucial to getting that done. He has been on the ground floor of companies across our state, training young workers and developing technical education programs, making him the clear choice to lead our whole-of-government approach to this issue.”


