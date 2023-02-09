Senate committee OKs bill that would open up federal funds for rural hospitals

A Senate committee gave its approval to a bill Wednesday that will open up federal funds for rural hospitals.

House Bill 1127, sponsored by Rep. Lee Johnson, would allow hospitals to apply for the Rural Emergency Hospital designation that could bring in additional federal dollars and reduce cost.

The new designation would mean millions of federal dollars and higher reimbursement rates for Medicare, but designation as a Rural Emergency Hospital would mean having to drop almost all of their inpatient services -- such as childbirth, rehabilitation and complex surgeries -- to focus exclusively on emergency, observation and outpatient care.

Johnson described his bill as "enabling" legislation that would allow rural facilities to apply for the new designation. The bill passed the House last week on a 95-1 vote and is scheduled for a vote today in the Senate.

Johnson, an emergency medicine doctor, said the new Rural Emergency Hospital designation is a sign of changes in rural healthcare, where people are often transferred to larger hospitals for specialized care. Congress created the designation in 2020 to help fund rural hospitals that have shifted to more emergency and outpatient care while maintaining a token number of inpatient beds that are often empty and are a drag on the facilities' bottom lines.

"Because of the advances we've seen in medical care, more and more we're needing to transfer patients from our rural facilities to our urban facilities," said Johnson, a Republican from Greenwood. "This is no slight on our rural facilities. It is just the fact is how we deliver care has become more complicated."

The designation is aimed at Critical Access Hospitals, a special category of rural health care facilities that provide emergency and limited inpatient care. Rural Health Initiative, a North Carolina non-profit, estimated that nine of the state's Critical Access Hospitals could benefit from applying for the new Rural Emergency Hospital designation.

"In the past, Medicare has forced hospitals to provide inpatient beds, even if they're rarely used," Bob Wilson, a co-founder of the Rural Healthcare Initiative, said in a news release. "That leads to financial losses that prevent hospitals from investing in services like maternal or behavioral health that might be more needed in their communities."