Springdale has roughly $27.5 million left to spend from available covid-19 funding, School Board hears

SPRINGDALE -- The Springdale School District has roughly $27.5 million yet to be spent from funding related to the covid-19 pandemic, the School Board heard during its meeting Tuesday.

Stacy Hopkins, a district accountant, said through December, the district had spent $35.3 million of the available $62.8 million under the Elementary and Secondary Schools Emergency Relief program, known as ESSER.

The focus of the spending was on technology and additional classroom support in the form of certified staff and teachers, as well as curriculum supplies and professional development, Hopkins said.

Spending the money isn't an easy process, Hopkins said, noting any expense over $5,000 must be sent to the state Department of Education for approval. She said the state hasn't approved everything the district has sought and that it's a give-and-take and evolving situation.

Hopkins said she hopes that, as the time for fund liquidation draws closer, the focus moves away from more spending on covid-19 prevention and toward combating learning loss stemming from the pandemic.

"So I'm hopeful that some of those things they have returned back to us as a 'no' for right now may be a 'yes' in the future," she said.

Springdale is the largest school district in Arkansas with about 21,800 students.