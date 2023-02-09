BASEBALL

ASU picked last in Sun Belt poll

As announced by the Sun Belt Conference league office Wednesday afternoon, Arkansas State University was picked to finish last among the Sun Belt's 14 teams this season. The Red Wolves garnered 23 points from a vote of the league's coaches, who selected Southern Mississippi as the preseason favorite with 192 points and 11 first-place votes.

Georgia Southern and Texas State followed with 158 points -- the Bobcats had one first-place vote -- before Louisiana-Lafayette and Coastal Carolina each rounded out the top five, earning one first-place vote apiece.

Georgia Southern designated hitter Noah Ledford and Southern Mississippi starter Tanner Hall were named the preseason player and pitcher of the year, respectively.

-- Mitchell Gladstone

TRACK & FIELD

UALR's Newby earns Ohio Valley weekly honors

University of Arkansas-Little Rock distance runner Nicholas Newby was recognized by the Ohio Valley Conference as the league's co-athlete of the week after setting a league-leading time of 1:51.03 in the 800 meters last weekend.

Newby's mark broke a 15-year Trojan record by five hundredths of a second as he earned his first career gold medal, winning at the Washburn Open by 0.15 seconds.

-- Mitchell Gladstone

TENNIS

HSU's Kamos honored by GAC

Henderson State University senior Mulan Kamos was honored Wednesday as the Great American Conference's women's player of the week.

Kamos earned victories at No. 1 singles and No. 1 doubles as part of the Reddies' 7-0 victory over Delta State on Feb. 3. She paired with Haarini Balakrishnan for a 6-1 victory in doubles play, then fought back after dropping the first set in singles play to beat Adriana Subias 4-6, 6-2, 10-7.

-- Democrat-Gazette Press Services