The Best Same-Game Parlay to Bet on for Chiefs-Eagles Super Bowl LVII

Will bettors witness the “better team” (statistically) win Super Bowl LVII or can the “best player” help his club emerge victorious as an underdog for the first time in his playoff career?

Trying to decipher which 16-3 conference champion will win this matchup is simply too tough for heavy wagers. Instead, sports bettors can find significantly more value by investing in same-game player prop wagers.

What is a single-game player prop bet?

In this type of wager, bettors are afforded the opportunity to combine their favorite player propositions in Super Bowl LVII into one ticket. It’s a simple and thrilling way to make small investments at sizable plus-odd payouts without having to pick the winner of the spread or correctly determine the total points.

Let’s build a winning ticket for Super Bowl LVII!

Travis Kelce, TE, Chiefs - Anytime Touchdown (-110)

In the opening leg of this ticket, we will back one of the best playoff performers in NFL history adding to his amazing postseason touchdown total. Travis Kelce, who has scored 15 touchdowns in 17 career playoff games, will try to extend his scoring streak to six consecutive playoff games. As much as I hate chalk, this one simply makes too much sense as Patrick Mahomes will target Kelce 10-plus times despite the unfavorable matchup against an Eagles’ defense that is brutal to tight ends.

Jalen Hurts, QB, Eagles - Anytime Touchdown (+105)

Jalen Hurts has scored at least one rushing touchdown in each playoff win, while hitting paydirt in seven of his last nine games. In the NFC championship, Hurts broke Cam Newton’s NFL single-season rushing touchdown mark by a quarterback when he found the end zone for the 15th time. A deeper dive reveals that the dual-threat signal-caller has scored an impressive 28 touchdowns on the ground in 48 games in the NFL. From a historical look, Hurts will be attempting to become the 11th quarterback to score a rushing touchdown in Super Bowl history. Get ready to add his name to the record books, once again.

Kenneth Gainwell, RB, Eagles - OVER 19.5 Rushing Yards

In the third leg of this ticket, we will invest in success for Kenneth Gainwell against Kansas City’s 18th-ranked run defense. Gainwell leads the Eagles in rushing yards in the playoffs, amassing 160 yards on 26 carries. The former Memphis standout has earned the trust of his coaches and teammates, which will lead to touches and production in Super Bowl LVII.

Jerrick McKinnon, RB, Chiefs - UNDER 20.5 Rushing Yards

We will target veteran running back Jerick McKinnon in the final leg of this ticket. While averaging an impressive 9.1 yards per reception working out of the backfield, McKinnon has only averaged 16.7 rushing yards per game. McKinnon has only 26 rushing yards on 15 carries in the playoffs and has witnessed a massive drop-off in production over his last five games overall, averaging just 8.6 rushing yards per game since Week 16. Respected money in Vegas is fading his rushing production against an Eagles’ defense that has been stout against the run and allowed just 73.6 rushing yards per game since Week 13.

