Three people arrested in Washington County on various assault, battery charges

Arrests

Prairie Grove

• Natasha Hiller, 47, of 815 Hindman Drive in Prairie Grove, was arrested Tuesday in connection with domestic battering. Hiller was being held Wednesday in the Washington County Detention Center on $15,000 bond.

Springdale

• Israeli Cardenas, 23, of 99 A Vale St. in Springdale, was arrested Tuesday in connection with battery. Cardenas was being held Wednesday in the Washington County Detention Center on $50,000 bond.

• Jasper Scott, 26, of 1271 Torbay Trace in Centerton, was arrested Wednesday in connection with aggravated assault on a family or household member. Scott was being held Wednesday in the Washington County Detention Center on $10,000 bond.