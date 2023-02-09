Sections
Thursday’s basketball schedule

by Erick Taylor | Today at 2:12 a.m.

Today's games

Subject to change

6A-CENTRAL

Conway at Little Rock Southwest

4A-3

Blytheville at Pocahontas*

Forrest City at Southside Batesville*

Forrest City at Pocahontas#

4A-7

Magnolia at Camden Fairview

4A-8

Crossett at Watson Chapel

Stuttgart at Warren

3A-3

Manila at Gosnell*

Rivercrest at Corning#

3A-5

Baptist Prep at Central Ark. Christian

Dover at Perryville

Lamar at Mayflower

Maumelle Charter at Atkins

3A-8

DeWitt at Drew Central

Dollarway at Dumas

McGehee at Camden Harmony Grove

Smackover at Lake Village

2A-1

Haas Hall Rogers at Greenland

2A-5

England at Conway Christian

2A-8

Gurdon at Junction City

Parkers Chapel at Fordyce

Rison at Woodlawn

1A-2

Shirley at Calico Rock

Nonconference

Gosnell at Walnut Ridge#

*Boys only scheduled

#Girls only scheduled

