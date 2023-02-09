Thursday’s basketball schedule

Today's games
Subject to change
6A-CENTRAL
Conway at Little Rock Southwest
4A-3
Blytheville at Pocahontas*
Forrest City at Southside Batesville*
Forrest City at Pocahontas#
4A-7
Magnolia at Camden Fairview
4A-8
Crossett at Watson Chapel
Stuttgart at Warren
3A-3
Manila at Gosnell*
Rivercrest at Corning#
3A-5
Baptist Prep at Central Ark. Christian
Dover at Perryville
Lamar at Mayflower
Maumelle Charter at Atkins
3A-8
DeWitt at Drew Central
Dollarway at Dumas
McGehee at Camden Harmony Grove
Smackover at Lake Village
2A-1
Haas Hall Rogers at Greenland
2A-5
England at Conway Christian
2A-8
Gurdon at Junction City
Parkers Chapel at Fordyce
Rison at Woodlawn
1A-2
Shirley at Calico Rock
Nonconference
Gosnell at Walnut Ridge#
*Boys only scheduled
#Girls only scheduled