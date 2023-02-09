LIVE MUSIC IN ARKANSAS: TobyMac and his ‘Hits Deep’ tour return to arena





■ ■ ■ TODAY ■ ■ ■

LITTLE ROCK

◼️ WXYZ Bar, Aloft Little Rock West, 716 Rahling Road; (501) 791-9999; wxyz-events.com

7-10 p.m.: Pamela Hopkins

◼️ JJ's Grill, 12111 W. Markham St.; (501) 414-0848; jjsgrill.com

8:30-11:30 p.m.: Jordan Shephard

◼️ Oyster Bar, 3003 W. Markham St; (501) 666-7100; lroysterbar.com

6 p.m.: Mojo Duo

◼️ Sullivan's Steakhouse, 17707 Chenal Parkway; (501) 817-3971; sullivanssteakhouse.com

6-9 p.m.: Ken Wiley Trio

◼️ Willy D's, 322 President Clinton Ave.; (501) 244-9550; willydspianobar.com

8 p.m.: Matteo Ellis, Matt Sammons, Steve Dakin

NORTH LITTLE ROCK

◼️ Simmons Bank Arena, 1 Simmons Bank Arena Drive; (501) 340-5660; simmonsbankarena.com

7 p.m.: TobyMac, Crowder, Cochren & Co, Tasha Layton, Jon Reddick, Terrian ($19-$93.75)

MAUMELLE

◼️ Tavern Round the Bend, 26611 Arkansas 365; (501) 800-1123

7:30-10:30 p.m.: Ashley Morris hosts open mike

BENTON

◼️ Valhalla, 226 W. South St.; (501) 316-4082; valhallabenton.com

6-9 p.m.: Jay Hancock

CAMDEN

◼️ Native Dog Brewing, 125 Madison Ave. SE; (870) 231-3451; nativedogbrewing.com

7 p.m.: The Twenty-Fivers

CONWAY

◼️ JJ's Grill, 1010 Main St.; (501) 336-0100; jjsgrill.com

6 p.m.: Jocko Deal

HOT SPRINGS

◼️ Jose's Mexican Grill & Cantina, 5381 Central Ave; (501) 525-9797; josesmexicangrill.com

5:30-8:30 p.m.: Jacob Flores

■ ■ ■ FRIDAY ■ ■ ■

LITTLE ROCK

◼️ Dugan's Pub, 401 E. Third St.; (501) 244-0542; duganspublr.com

9 p.m.: Big John Miller Band

◼️ Historic Arkansas Museum, 200 E. Third St.; (501) 324-9351; arkansasheritage.com

5-8 p.m.: Love Notes (John Willis, Jessica Mylonas and Phillip Rex Huddleston)

◼️ JJ's Grill

8:30-11:30 p.m.: Ed Bowman

◼️ Midtown Billiards, 1316 Main St.; (501) 372-9990

2 p.m.: The Buh Jones Band

◼️ Rev Room, 300 President Clinton Ave.; (501) 398-1323; revroom.com

8:30 p.m.: Arkansauce & Opal Agafia ($15 advance, $20 day of show)

◼️ Shooter's Bar & Grill, 9500 Interstate 30; (501) 565-4003

8 p.m.: Los Avila — Los Del Norte ($55.99)

◼️ Stickyz Rock 'n' Roll Chicken Shack, 107 River Market Ave.; (501) 372-7707; stickyz.com

8:30 p.m.: Framing the Red ($10, reserved seats $12)

◼️ Sullivan's Steakhouse

6-9 p.m.: Ed Smith Trio

◼️ Vino's, 923 W. Seventh St.; (501) 375-8466; vinosbrewpub.com

7-11 p.m.: Yuni Wa

◼️ White Water Tavern, 2500 W. Seventh St.; (501) 375-8400; whitewatertavern.com

9 p.m.: Joshua Ray Walker ($12 advance, $15 day of show)

◼️ Willy D's

8 p.m.: Matteo Ellis, David Rasico, Steve Dakin, Matt Sammons

NORTH LITTLE ROCK

◼️ Cregeen's Irish Pub, 301 Main St; (501) 376-7468; cregeens.com

7-10 p.m.: Steve Crump

◼️ Four Quarter Bar, 415 Main St.; (501) 313-4704; fourquarterbar.com

9:30 p.m.: Treasure Chest Burlesque ($15)

MAUMELLE

◼️ Tavern Round the Bend

9 p.m.: Jet 420

CAMDEN

◼️ Native Dog Brewing

7 p.m.: Sam Allbright

CONWAY

◼️ JJ's Grill

8:30-11:30 p.m.: Chris Baker Band

◼️ Kings Live Music, 1020 Front St.; (501) 205-8512; kingslivemusic.com

8 p.m.: Trey Johnson

◼️ Skinny J's, 2235 Dave Ward Drive, Suite 201; (501) 358-6586

7 p.m.: Ashley Morris

◼️ Taylor's Made Cafe, 283 Arkansas 365; (501) 470-3322

7:30 p.m.: Christine DeMeo

◼️ TC's Midtown Grill, 1611 E. Oak St., Suite 19; (501) 205-0576

10 p.m.-2 a.m.: Highway 124

EUREKA SPRINGS

◼️ Gravel Bar at Wanderoo, 216 W. Van Buren; (479) 363-6755; wanderoolodge.com

7 p.m.: Alyssa Galvan

FAYETTEVILLE

◼️ George's Majestic Lounge, 519 W. Dickson St.; (479) 527-6618; georgesmajesticlounge.com

8 p.m.: Big Thief ($33-$35)

FORT SMITH

◼️ Majestic, 817 Garrison Ave; (479) 551-2424; majesticfortsmith.com

8 p.m.: Carson Jeffrey, with The Lowdown Drifters ($12-$15)

HOT SPRINGS

◼️ Arlington Resort Hotel & Spa, 239 Central Ave.; (501) 623-7771; arlingtonhotel.com

7:30-11:30 p.m.: The Pleasantly Blue Band

◼️ The Big Chill, 910 Higdon Ferry Road; (501) 624-5185; chillhotsprings.com

9 p.m.: Kim Donnette Band

◼️ The Blitzed Pig Bar and Grill, 4330 Central Ave., Suite A; (501) 525-1616

7:30-11:30 p.m.: Mister Lucky

◼️ J&S Italian Villa Restaurant & Bar, 4332 Central Ave.; (501) 525-1121; jandsitalian.com

6-9 p.m.: Jacob Flores

◼️ Pop's Lounge at Oaklawn Racing Casino Resort, 2705 Central Ave.; (501) 363-4784; oaklawn.com

4-8 p.m.: Cliff & Susan

9 p.m-1 a.m.: Stompbox

HOT SPRINGS VILLAGE

◼️ The Beehive, 220 Minorca Road; (501) 777-8176; beehivehsv.com

7:30-9:30 p.m.: Jack Bennett

MAGNOLIA

◼️ Mulekick, 2158 N. Jackson; (870) 562-2600; mulekick.square.site

7-10 p.m.: Trey Gauthreaux

MORRILTON

◼️ Cedar Lounge Bar and Grill, 1222 ½ E. Broadway St.; (501) 354-8937

8-11 p.m.: Bare Naked Jaybirds

◼️ Point Remove Brewing, 102 South Crestliner St.; (501) 477-4080; pointremovebrewingcompany.com

7-10 p.m.: St. Cecilia

■ ■ ■ SATURDAY ■ ■ ■

LITTLE ROCK

◼️ WXYZ Bar, Aloft Little Rock West

8-11 p.m.: Steve Boyster

◼️ Cafe Havana, 7309 Kanis Road; (501) 476-3197

8 p.m.: Island Vibes, with DJ Alex

◼️ Club 27, 614 President Clinton Ave.; club27lr.com

8 p.m.-2 a.m.: Brazilian Night with Junior do Cavaco ($10 8-9 p.m., $15 after 9 p.m.)

◼️ Dugan's Pub

9 p.m.: Hillestad

◼️ The Hall, 721 W. Ninth St.; (501) 406-1364; littlerockhall.com

7:30 p.m.: Opera in the Rock presents: Divas in the Rock (A Whitney Houston Tribute) ($75)

◼️ Hibernia Irish Tavern, 9700 N. Rodney Parham Road; (501) 246-4340; hiberniairishtavern.com

7 p.m.: Arkadelics

◼️ JJ's Grill

8:30-11:30 p.m.: Rusty Roosters Band

◼️ Midtown Billiards

2 p.m.: Psychedelic Velocity

◼️ Rev Room

3:30 p.m.: KABF's Rockin'Valentine's benefit bash: Yuni Wa, Frances Grove, Thru It All, Mildenhall, Way Away, Turquoise Tiger, Cavort Usurp, Piecemeal Pact, Princeaus, Mira ($15)

◼️ River Bottom Winery, 13810 Combee Lane (Roland); (501) 519-5666; bobrookfarms.com

3-5 p.m.: Brian Ramsey

◼️ Stickyz Rock 'n' Roll Chicken Shack

8:30 p.m.: Bad Habit ($8 advance, $10 at the door)

◼️ Sullivan's Steakhouse

6-9 p.m.: Blue Jazz Duo

◼️ Vino's

7-11 p.m.: Any Given Room, Lilac Kings, Zilla, Prop Hunter ($13.32)

◼️ White Water Tavern

8 p.m.: Emily Fenton's "Hello from Plant Earth" record release show, with Annie Ford, Sleepy Zuhoski ($10)

◼️ Willy D's

8 p.m.: David Rasico, Pamela Hopkins, Steve Dakin, Ryan Jackson

NORTH LITTLE ROCK

◼️ Four Quarter Bar

9 p.m.: Clancy Jones, Charlie J Memphis ($8)

◼️ La Culpable Cantina Bar "Noches de Antro", 4000 Vali Court; (479) 223-1266

8 p.m.: El Poder del Norte y Los Reyes ($40)

CABOT

◼️ Censored Monkey, 7619 John Harden Drive; (501) 241-0921

9 p.m.: Lost & Found

CADDO VALLEY

◼️ Betty's Big Country Dance Hall, 102 Crystal Palace Drive; (870) 403-0373; bettysbigcountrydance.com

8 p.m.-12 a.m.: Sometimes Sideways

CONWAY

◼️ JJ's Grill

8:30-11:30 p.m.: Ed Bowman

◼️ Kings Live Music

8 p.m.: Deshon & The Electric

◼️ Taylor's Made Cafe

7-10 p.m.: Greg Madden

◼️ TC's Midtown Grill

10 p.m.-2 a.m.: Lypstick Hand Grenade

EUREKA SPRINGS

◼️ Gravel Bar at Wanderoo Lodge

7 p.m.: Bryan Copeland

FAYETTEVILLE

◼️ George's Majestic Lounge

8:30 p.m.: King Cabbage ($10)

HELENA

◼️ The Hendrix Fine Arts Center of Phillips Community College, 1000 Campus Road; (870) 338-6474

7:30 p.m.: Alan Harris & His Jazz Quartet

HOT SPRINGS

◼️ Arlington Resort Hotel & Spa

5:30-8 p.m.: Jacob Flores (Fountain Room)

7:30-11:30 p.m.: The Pleasantly Blue Band (lobby)

◼️ The Big Chill

9-11:55 p.m.: Rockey Don

◼️ The Blitzed Pig Bar and Grill

8:30 p.m.: Mike Mayberry & The Slow Hands

◼️ Central Cabaret & Nightclub, 1010 Central Ave; (501) 627-4075

7 p.m.: Stereo Blue ($5 advance, $10 at the door)

◼️ Crosswalk Bar & Club, 2714 Central Ave.; (501) 463-9463

6-10 p.m.: Brass Tacks

◼️ Pop's Lounge at Oaklawn

4-8 p.m.: Cliff & Susan

9 p.m-1 a.m.: Stompbox

HOT SPRINGS VILLAGE

◼️ The Beehive

7-10 p.m.: GMG Band

MAGNOLIA

◼️ Mulekick

8-11 p.m.: Beaux Atkins

MENA

◼️ The Ouachitas, 821 Mena St.; (479) 234-7305

7 p.m.: Nash Moore

MORRILTON

◼️ Cedar Lounge Bar and Grill

8-11 p.m.: Kordsmeier ($5)

◼️ Point Remove Brewing

12 p.m.: Townsend

PARAGOULD

◼️ Collins Theatre, 120 W. Emerson St.; (870) 236-6252; collinstheatre.com

7 p.m.: Chad Garrett, Disa Tierce, Cory Jackson, Kevin King, Jon Adams, Randy Aden, Randy Loyd ($10 adults, $5 kids)

■ ■ ■ SUNDAY ■ ■ ■

LITTLE ROCK

◼️ The Hall

3 p.m.: Opera in the Rock presents: Divas in the Rock (A Whitney Houston Tribute) ($75)

◼️ Hibernia Irish Tavern

2:30 p.m.: Traditional Irish session

◼️ River Bottom Winery

3-5 p.m.: Pamela Hopkins

MAUMELLE

◼️ Tavern Round the Bend

8 p.m.: Puddinhead

HOT SPRINGS

◼️ Arlington Resort Hotel & Spa

11 a.m.-1 p.m.: Jacob Flores

◼️ Quetzal Authentic Mexican Cuisine, 1105 Albert Pike Road; (501) 881-4049; quetzalauthentic.com

5:30-8:30 p.m.: Jacob Flores

■ ■ ■ MONDAY ■ ■ ■

LITTLE ROCK

◼️ JJ's Grill

8:30-11:30 p.m.: Leta Joyner

NORTH LITTLE ROCK

◼️ The Joint, 301 Main St., #102; (501) 372-0210; jazzatthejoint.org

7:30 p.m.: Khari Allen Lee ($30)

CONWAY

◼️ JJ's Grill

8:30-11:30 p.m.: Seven Hollows

EUREKA SPRINGS

◼️ Gravel Bar at Wanderoo Lodge

6 p.m.: Sprungbilly

HOT SPRINGS

◼️ The Big Chill

9-11:55 p.m.: Siren's Call featuring Bree Rose & Noah Levi Donoho

■ ■ ■ TUESDAY ■ ■ ■

LITTLE ROCK

◼️ JJ's Grill

8:30 p.m.: Chuck & Justin

◼️ Willy D's

8 p.m.: Matteo Ellis, Matt Sammons

CABOT

◼️ Crossroads Cafe & Catering, 3472 Arkansas 89 South; (501) 843-0297

6-8 p.m.: Dixon Street

CONWAY

◼️ JJ's Grill

8:30 p.m.: Travis Mobley

HOT SPRINGS

◼️ Arlington Resort Hotel & Spa

5:30-8 p.m.: Jacob Flores

◼️ Vapors Live, 315 Park Ave.; (501) 463-4463; vaporslive.com

6:30-10 p.m.: Dreams: A tribute to Fleetwood Mac ($49)

■ ■ ■ WEDNESDAY ■ ■ ■

LITTLE ROCK

◼️ WXYZ Bar, Aloft Little Rock West

7-10 p.m.: Christine DeMeo

◼️ Pizza D' Action, 2919 West Markham; (501) 666-5403

7 p.m.: Lipstick Stains, Moon Mane, Colour Design ($10)

FAYETTEVILLE

◼️ Morano's

6-9 p.m.: Brick Fields

PINE BLUFF

◼️ RJ's Grill & Bar, 128 S. Main St.; (870) 850-7887; rjs-grills.com

8-11 p.m: Blues Jam

MORRILTON

◼️ Yesterday's Restaurant, 1502 Oak St.; (501) 354-1900

6-8 p.m.: St. Cecilia

■ ■ ■ TICKETS ■ ■ ■

◼️ The Spinners and The O'Jays perform at 8 p.m. April 8 at Simmons Bank Arena in North Little Rock, and tickets, $65.95-$159.95, go on sale at 10 a.m. Friday at the arena box office and ticketmaster.com.

◼️ Disturbed, with Breaking Benjamin and JINJER, performs at 6:30 p.m. July 29 at Walmart AMP in Rogers, and tickets, $39.50-$129.50, go on sale at 10 a.m. Friday at the box office, atamptickets.com and by calling (479) 443-5600.

◼️ The Ozark Mountain Daredevils, with Shotgun Billies, Stagefright, Gib Ponder, Damn Neighbors, Chucky Waggs & Co. of Raggs, deFrance and Eureka Strings, perform at the 43rd Strawberry Jam at Grayson Farms Amphitheater in Bald Knob on May 6, and tickets, $30 in advance or $40 the day of the show. For more information, call (501) 626-7403.

To be included in Live Music listings, please submit your venue's information before midnight on Monday to: arlivemusicscene@gmail.com



