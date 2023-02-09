UA’s Robinson speaks for Black History Month

University of Arkansas Chancellor Charles Robinson will deliver an address at 6:30 p.m. Feb. 22, at the Fayetteville Public Library event center at 401 W. Mountain St. Doors open at 6 p.m. A meet-and-greet reception will follow the speech.

The lecture, "Land-Grant Excellence, This Moment in Time," is sponsored in partnership between the Washington County Historical Society and the Fayetteville Public Library with the theme of "An Historic Moment" for Black History Month. Robinson will discuss why the UA's land-grant mission is as important today as it was at the university's founding in 1871 and will outline his thoughts about higher education.

Robinson is the university's first African American chancellor. He was named to the post in November after serving as interim chancellor since August 2021. He joined the UA in 1999 as an assistant professor of history.

Robinson has also served the university as provost and executive vice chancellor for academic and student affairs, vice provost for diversity, vice chancellor for student affairs and director of the African and African American Studies Program.

Robinson's research and teaching focus on Southern history and race relations, African American studies, sexuality in history and civil rights, among other topics. He has earned many awards for his teaching, including the Fulbright College Master Teacher Award, Arkansas Student Alumni Board Teacher of the Year and an induction into the university's Teaching Academy.

The event is a presentation of the historical society's Lecture and Statehood Day Committee, Diverse Settlers Committee and Publicity Committee. Admission is free.

-- Dave Edmark

Special to NWA Democrat-Gazette