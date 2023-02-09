Used vehicles show surge in prices

A surprise jump in used-vehicle prices last month is adding to U.S. car buyers' frustration and has the potential to dent hopes that inflation is headed lower even as the Federal Reserve lifts interest rates.

The 2.5% rise in average used-vehicle prices in January from December retraced some of last year's 15% decline, according to data from Manheim. The prices at auctions tracked by the company often are a bellwether for the new-car market, so consumers have had reason to believe automakers and dealers will start discounting vehicles that have never been so expensive.

While Manheim's used-vehicle value index was down 12.8% in January from a year ago, it's now crept back up on a sequential basis during each of the past two months. Used-vehicle prices are not only high at auction, but also at retail showrooms. Add in the strong January jobs report from the Labor Department and it will likely take more action by policymakers to tame inflation.

"The market thinks inflation is at its peak," said Omair Sharif, founder and president of Inflation Insights. "Used-car prices picking up steam is heading in the wrong direction."

Used-car prices in the United States are one of the larger components of the Labor Department's Consumer Price Index, making up 4.5% of its so-called core measure, which lacks volatile food and energy prices. Every percentage point increase from pre-owned cars means a five-basis point rise in the overall inflation rate, Sharif said.

The pullback in inflation seen so far has been driven largely by goods, leading central bank officials to shift focus to the service sector, where they worry a tight labor market will keep upward pressure on wages and inflation. Used car prices, as measured by the CPI, have fallen in the last six months, aiding the Fed's inflation fight.

Now, a pickup in prices means they'll be doing just the opposite. Stephen Scherr, chief executive officer of Hertz Global, said the company saw a big jump in prices over the past five weeks at auction and in used cars sold at retail.

Hertz sells one-quarter of its fleet vehicles through its own dedicated retail channel and online retailer Carvana, Scherr said. Cars sold via those channels captured a 5% to 7% premium over auction prices, he said, adding the company is selling all of its cars for more than book value.

"The snap back over the last four weeks has been more pronounced," Scherr said in an interview. "There is clear stability and more of an uptick."

Part of the rebound comes from consumers returning to the market once prices had eased from peak levels. Used-vehicle retail sales were up 16% in January over December and rose 5% from a year ago, according to Manheim.

For consumers, the increases mean a longer wait for decent used-car prices.

Information for this article was contributed by Reade Pickert and Craig Trudell of Bloomberg News (WPNS).