Victims ID'd in Little Rock shooting that left 1 person dead, 1 injured

Little Rock police on Thursday identified a man killed in a Tuesday shooting and another man who was wounded in the same incident.



Officers responding to a report of a shooting near 2701 Scott St. around 3:19 p.m. found Justin Fletcher, 32, of Little Rock, shot near the intersection of Daisy L. Gatson Bates Drive and Broadway. Paramedics took Fletcher to UAMS Medical Center for treatment, but he died there of his wounds.



Another man, Mohamed Diop, 21, of Little Rock, later arrived at an area hospital with a gunshot wound and told police that he had been hurt in the same shooting that killed Fletcher.



Detectives were still investigating the shooting, and no further information was available Thursday. No suspect had yet been identified.