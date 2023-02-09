WC Wildcats outlast Monticello 43-37

Watson Chapel won its 11th boys basketball game in a row, but wins don't come easily.

Joseph Dockett scored 10 points and had 10 rebounds to help the Wildcats take a 43-37 victory over Monticello at Leslie Henderson Gymnasium.

It was the Wildcats' closest win since beating Stuttgart 47-44 on Jan. 10 and their 11th decided by single digits this season.

Keshun Brown added 9 points for Watson Chapel (20-6, 10-0 in 4A-8), which still has a 2-game lead over Mills University Studies (14-10, 8-2) in the conference with 4 games remaining for each.

Monticello (7-15, 5-5) fell a half-game behind Warren (7-7, 5-4) for the fourth and final playoff seed.

Watson Chapel will host Crossett in its home finale this evening, starting with the varsity girls game at 5:30 p.m.

GIRLS

Watson Chapel 50, Monticello 16

At Watson Chapel, Kha'leyce Cooper and Trinity Mitchner scored in double figures, helping the Lady Wildcats (14-10, 9-1 in 4A-8) stay within a game of Star City in Conference 4A-8 standings.

Cooper had 14 points and Mitchner dropped 10.

Watson Chapel led 23-11 at halftime but outscored Monticello 18-1 in the third quarter.

Following tonight's Crossett game, Watson Chapel will play at Star City on Friday, at Warren next Tuesday and at Hamburg on Feb. 16 to close the regular season.

In other games Tuesday, it was: in boys, Dollarway 60, DeWitt 55; and in girls, DeWitt 50, Dollarway 14.