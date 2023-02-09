Sections
Woman wanted for questioning in connection with Sevier County shooting

by Texarkana Gazette staff | Today at 10:34 a.m.
DE QUEEN — The Sevier County Sheriff's Office is searching for a woman in connection with a shooting.

Kaylee Cornet, 28, is wanted for questioning after a 57-year-old woman was shot in the head on Sunday, according to a news release. The victim is being treated at a Texarkana hospital, authorities said.

After further investigation, search warrants were obtained for the victim's residence in Horatio, authorities said.

Special Agents with the Arkansas State Police, along with deputies and investigators with the sheriff's office, reportedly executed the search warrants in the home and collected evidence.

The shooting remains under investigation. 

