Arkansas attorney general’s office asks judge to tap official at Texas firm to oversee Big Country Chateau

The Arkansas attorney general's office has asked a judge to name an official at a Houston-based real estate firm as receiver of the troubled Big Country Chateau apartment complex in Little Rock.

Assistant Attorney General Amanda J. Wentz filed the letter with the court Wednesday afternoon.

Pulaski County Circuit Judge Cara Connors previously granted the state's receivership request in a Feb. 3 order.

"The Receiver shall be responsible for receiving rents from tenants, paying utilities, authorizing repairs necessary to [bring] the property into compliance with Little Rock housing code, paying the property's lienholder, and providing an accounting to the Court," the order said.

Connors also ordered defendants' assets frozen, barred them from tampering with or destroying records and ordered an accounting of all assets and funds received from tenants.

In her letter Wednesday, Wentz wrote that the two sides "have been unable to reach a consensus" after the judge's order with regard to a candidate for receiver.

Although the Feb. 3 order required both sides to each submit three names, "due to the complexity of the matter, the State has been unsuccessful in finding three willing and capable candidates for this position."

Wentz asked that the judge appoint Sal Thomas of Tarantino Properties as receiver, noting that his firm had "extensive experience in receiverships."

Thomas serves as executive vice president of Tarantino Properties' multifamily operations and has worked for the firm since 1989, according to an attachment included with Wentz's letter.

The Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corp., which filed a foreclosure complaint against Big Country Chateau's owners on Jan. 31, had agreed to Thomas' appointment, Wentz wrote.

Sylvester Smith, an attorney for Big Country Chateau, on Tuesday asked the judge to stay her receivership order and allow defendants an opportunity to respond at a hearing.

Smith did not return a request for comment regarding Wentz's letter via email Thursday.

A hearing in the case is scheduled to take place this morning.

The complaint against three corporate entities tied to Big Country Chateau was originally filed in August by then-Attorney General Leslie Rutledge and claimed violations of the Arkansas Deceptive Trade Practices Act.

The case has continued under Rutledge's successor, Attorney General Tim Griffin, who was sworn in last month.

Big Country Chateau faces additional legal proceedings in a Little Rock environmental court case that dates back to 2019. City officials conducted a mass inspection of the apartment complex's 151 units on Tuesday based on an administrative warrant issued as part of the case.

Kevin Howard, the director of the Little Rock Housing and Neighborhood Programs Department, reported to members of the city's Board of Directors later that day that life-safety violations still existed at the complex.

On Wednesday, after Little Rock Mayor Frank Scott Jr. pledged that the city would mobilize in emergency fashion to help tenants move, the city announced in a news release that the Housing and Neighborhood Programs Department would be in touch with Big Country Chateau tenants to offer "relocation assistance."

Howard said via email Thursday that as of 3 p.m., his department's staff had spoken to 22 authorized tenants. Hotel vouchers were available to them, he wrote.

"Currently no residents have received Hotel Vouchers, the city is working with tenants to get them processed," Howard wrote to the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette.

Other services available to tenants include access to rental deposit assistance or rental assistance at a new complex, as well as case management services during the transition, according to Howard.

Out of the 80 units that are currently occupied at Big Country Chateau, 12 residents have Section 8 vouchers from the Little Rock public housing authority, he said.

The apartment complex is located at 6200 Colonel Glenn Road.