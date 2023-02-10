Arkansas House panel considers measures related to abortion





A bill that would require employers who cover abortion expenses for Arkansas employees to also offer at least 12 weeks of paid maternity leave passed Thursday in the Arkansas House Committee on Public Health, Welfare and Labor.

The panel endorsed House Bill 1006, by Rep. Aaron Pilkington, R-Knoxville, in a voice vote without audible dissent.

Pilkington told lawmakers his idea for the bill came after several corporations announced plans to cover abortion-related costs for employees in the wake of the U.S. Supreme Court's decision to overturn the 1973 Roe v. Wade ruling.

Restrictions on abortions went into effect in several states after the court's ruling in June. In Arkansas, then-Attorney General Leslie Rutledge certified a 2019 law that bans all abortions in the state except to save the life of the mother in a medical emergency.

To access abortion providers, Arkansans must now travel to other states, including Illinois and New Mexico, where procedures are still legal.

"Many national corporations decided this was a good time to spread and virtue signal their support for abortion by helping their employees circumvent laws in states by transporting them to other states to receive an abortion," Pilkington said.

Pilkington told the committee he learned that certain companies offering abortion coverage did not provide paid family leave.

"I wanted to be able to offer a choice for these women," he said. "We cannot stop these companies from sending women into Illinois and other states to receive this. We can, though, force them to give the option of paid family leave."

Pilkington's bill would apply to "covered employers" who cover "abortions or travel expenses related to abortions" for employees.

A "covered employer" as defined by the bill is "any person engaged in commerce or in any industry or activity affecting commerce" who employs 50 or more employees for each working day during each of 20 or more calendar workweeks in the current or preceding calendar year.

"Covered employers" also would include any public agency, person "acting directly or indirectly in the interest of a covered employer to any of the employees of the employer" and successor "in interest of a covered employer."

Only full-time employees who have worked with the employer for at least 12 months would be eligible for the maternity leave benefit.

Paid maternity leave under the bill must be paid as either 100% of the eligible employee's salary or a 12-week average weekly pay.

Pilkington said he settled on 12 weeks after studying paid leave offered in other states. He also noted that the education overhaul announced by Gov. Sarah Huckabee Sanders on Wednesday included 12 weeks of paid maternity leave for teachers.

Only employees who are enrolled in a covered employer's health benefit plan and are "birth mothers" are eligible for leave under the bill.

Pilkington said he knew of at least three large companies in Arkansas that offer coverage for out-of-state abortions to employees.

"Out of good manners I don't feel the need to name them," he said.

These companies had taken a neutral stance on the legislation, Pilkington said. He noted that many already offered or planned to expand paid family leave.

The bill requires the leave to be paid immediately after the birth of the child. If an employer already provides a more generous paid maternity leave plan, employees are not limited to the 12 weeks guaranteed by the bill.

Employees are not allowed to combine paid maternity leave benefits offered by their employer. To meet the requirements of the bill, employers may combine paid maternity leave with other forms of paid leave "at the compensation level associated with the leave in the covered employer's benefits package."

In August, Walmart Inc. indicated its health care plan would cover abortions in cases where a pregnancy poses a health risk to the mother; rape or incest; ectopic pregnancy; and miscarriage or "lack of fetal viability." The company would pay travel expenses for employees, or dependents covered under their policies, who have no access to abortion or other covered services within 100 miles of their location, according to a memo from a Walmart executive.

Walmart benefits also include "enhanced maternity and parental leave" for qualified full-time hourly and salaried associates that allows birth moms to receive up to 16 weeks of paid time off, according to a new release from the company provided by a spokesperson.

The Arkansas House Committee on Public Health, Welfare, and Labor also approved a bill Thursday that would repeal the state law under which an abortion clinic shall be licensed by the state Department of Health.

Rep. Rebecca Burkes, R-Lowell, said Senate Bill 138 was needed to eliminate a conflict in state code.

The bill, by Sen. Missy Irvin, R-Mountain View, removes a provision that states any "clinic, health center, or other facility in which a pregnancy of a woman known to be pregnant is willfully terminated or aborted in any month, including nonsurgical abortions, shall be licensed by the Department of Health."

The state cannot issue a license to entities that are performing illegal actions, and abortion is illegal in Arkansas under state law, Irving said when presenting the bill to the Senate.

Rep. Mary Bentley, R-Perryville, asked if the bill would impact previously passed laws aimed at restricting abortions.

Burkes told the committee the bill only removes the licensure requirement and does not affect any reporting or inspection requirements for abortion clinics.

Laura Shue, general counsel for the state Department of Health, said the impacted section of state code had been carefully reviewed by litigators.

"There's consensus from all the litigators that handle this type of legislation," she said. "They felt like this was the easiest technical correction to just take care of the licensure portion and not affect the rest of the code."

Luke McCoy, with Family Council, spoke against the bill, saying it would delete language from a "40-year-old pro-life law that is tied to several abortion restrictions spread across state code."

"Our office has identified between 15 and 19 different sections of code dealing with abortions that this one change could affect," he said. "It's difficult to know what the unintended consequences of that could be."

McCoy said his organization was concerned about how striking the language could affect laws under future potential expansions of abortion but said it would support the legislation if amended.

The Senate on Wednesday voted 29-4 to send Senate Bill 138 to the House for further consideration.



