Little Rock, circa 1918: The view looked north from the 600 block of Main Street, where visible modes of transportation included walking, horse drawn buggy, streetcar, automobiles and even the bicycle parked by the lamppost on the right. The towering building on the right, at the northeast corner of Fifth and Main, was the Masonic Temple, which would burn in 1920. Arkansas Postcard Past, P.O. Box 2221, Little Rock, AR 72203

Print Headline: Arkansas Postcard Past

