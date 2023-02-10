Arkansas reined in by Vandy





Vanderbilt led for all but three minutes and defeated the University of Arkansas women's basketball team 78-70 on Thursday night inside Memorial Gymnasium in Nashville, Tenn.

It was the Commodores' second SEC win this season, and it handed the Razorbacks an NCAA Tournament resume-damaging loss.

"There's no question they played harder than we did," Arkansas Coach Mike Neighbors said. "We're discouraged. We're disappointed. We have not learned our lessons in losses ... I just told the team trying the same thing over and over and expecting a different result -- not a good method."

Arkansas (18-8, 5-6 SEC) struggled offensively to find much balance, with Makayla Daniels, Chrissy Carr and Erynn Barnum combining for all but nine of the team's points. Vanderbilt (11-14, 2-9 SEC), which has only eight players available due to injuries, had four players score in double figures.

The Razorbacks had not lost to a team rated lower than it in the NCAA NET rankings prior to Thursday. Vanderbilt entered rated No. 110, which was 76 spots below the Arkansas.

"I just made that promise to those kids that we're going to be very introspective," Neighbors said. "There will certainly be, I think, noticeable changes in things that we're trying to make some improvements."

Vanderbilt established control early by way of the three-point shot. The Commodores went 7 of 15 in the first half from deep, opposed to Arkansas' 3 of 13 mark. Marnelle Garraud, who made seven three-pointers against the Razorbacks in the teams' previous meeting, made four three-pointers before intermission.

Garraud's third three-pointer put Vanderbilt ahead 18-9 with 4:06 left in the first quarter, a deficit Arkansas worked to shrink before halftime. Sacha Washington, the Commodores' starting forward, picked up three first-quarter fouls.

Arkansas was noticeably better with her off the court, so Vanderbilt Coach Shea Ralph rolled the dice and played Washington in the second quarter. She didn't commit a foul for the game's remainder and scored 16 points with three blocked shots.

Daniels carried the Razorbacks with 15 first-half points and helped Arkansas narrow the lead to 37-32 by halftime.

The Commodores extended their lead to seven points in the third quarter's early stages, but Daniels and Carr did their part to keep the Razorbacks close. Carr scored nine points in the quarter to chip away at the lead, then Daniels hit a step-back three-pointer to put Arkansas ahead 47-46 with 3:48 to play in the quarter.

It was Arkansas' last advantage. Vanderbilt closed the third on a 9-2 run to enter the fourth ahead 55-49.

"It's obviously an accumulation of the entire game, but if you want to look at a turning point, that was it," Neighbors said.

The Commodores took their largest lead of the game midway through the fourth quarter, 61-51, but Daniels stayed determined to keep Arkansas in the game. She scored eight points and helped the Razorbacks draw within 66-64 with 2:26 left.

Once again Vanderbilt responded. Ralph's team closed the game outscoring the Razorbacks 12-6 to finish off the visitors. Garraud's 19 points led Vanderbilt, and Ciaja Harbison and Washington both chipped in 16 points.

Daniels finished with 31 points, a season high, but it was not enough to overcome the balance of Vanderbilt. Carr added 18 points.

Arkansas is next scheduled to host Missouri at 2 p.m. Sunday.





Arkansas guard Chrissy Carr (34) practices, Thursday, Sept. 29, 2022, at Bud Walton Arena in Fayetteville. (NWA Democrat-Gazette/Hank Layton)







Arkansas forward Erynn Barnum (4) practices, Thursday, Sept. 29, 2022, at Bud Walton Arena in Fayetteville. (NWA Democrat-Gazette/Hank Layton)







