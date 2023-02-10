The Arkansas Supreme Court released opinions Thursday. The court's ruling and the names of the cases are reprinted here. The full opinions and other court proceedings, including per curiam decisions, orders and submissions, can be found on the internet at arcourts.gov.

PROCEEDINGS OF FEB. 9, 2023

JUSTICE BARBARA WEBB

CR-22-356. Philip Wallace v. State of Arkansas, from Washington County Circuit Court. Affirmed.

JUSTICE SHAWN A. WOMACK

CR-22-219. State of Arkansas v. Tyler Pate, from Faulkner County Circuit Court. Dismissed. Special Justice Karen Whatley joins. Wynne, J., not participating.