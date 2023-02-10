Art Ventures Shares ‘Frame of Mind’, Community Learning Events

FAQ
'Frame of Mind'
WHAT -- A celebration of Black artists, featuring the works of Teddy Osei, Donovan Brutus, Charles Brooks, Joelle Storet, Larissa Ramey, Wade Hampton, Carletta Williams, DeJuan Gilchrist, Justice Jane Henderson and MJ Fentis.
WHEN -- Through April 2
WHERE -- Art Ventures, 20 S. Hill Ave. in Fayetteville
INFO -- artventures-nwa.org
BONUS -- Upcoming community education events at Art Ventures: A Night Out with the local branch of NAACP with special guest Markeith Woods, 7 p.m. Feb. 13; Art and Rice, 5:30-7 p.m. Feb. 24.