Art Ventures Shares ‘Frame of Mind’, Community Learning Events

by Monica Hooper | Today at 1:00 a.m.
DeJuan Gilchrist’s "Clear Headed + Cloudy Minded" is on display as part of the "Frame of Mind" exhibit on display through April 2 at Art Ventures, 20 S. Hill Ave, in Fayetteville. The exhibit focuses on work by Black artists. (Courtesy Image)

'Frame of Mind'

WHAT -- A celebration of Black artists, featuring the works of Teddy Osei, Donovan Brutus, Charles Brooks, Joelle Storet, Larissa Ramey, Wade Hampton, Carletta Williams, DeJuan Gilchrist, Justice Jane Henderson and MJ Fentis.

WHEN -- Through April 2

WHERE -- Art Ventures, 20 S. Hill Ave. in Fayetteville

INFO -- artventures-nwa.org

BONUS -- Upcoming community education events at Art Ventures: A Night Out with the local branch of NAACP with special guest Markeith Woods, 7 p.m. Feb. 13; Art and Rice, 5:30-7 p.m. Feb. 24.

  photo  MJ Fentis's "Remembering" is on display as part of the Frame of Mind exhibit on display through April 2 at Art Ventures, 20 S. Hill Ave, in Fayetteville. The exhibit focuses on work by Black artists. Coming up at Art Ventures is A Night Out with the local branch of NAACP with special guest Markeith Woods, 7 p.m. Feb. 13 and Art and Rice, 5:30-7 p.m. Feb. 24 at Art Ventures Gallery in Fayetteville.
  

