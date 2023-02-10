Art Ventures Shares ‘Frame of Mind’, Community Learning Events

MJ Fentis's "Remembering" is on display as part of the Frame of Mind exhibit on display through April 2 at Art Ventures, 20 S. Hill Ave, in Fayetteville. The exhibit focuses on work by Black artists. Coming up at Art Ventures is A Night Out with the local branch of NAACP with special guest Markeith Woods, 7 p.m. Feb. 13 and Art and Rice, 5:30-7 p.m. Feb. 24 at Art Ventures Gallery in Fayetteville.

