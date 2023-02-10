Bears doomed by faulty second half

CONWAY -- The University of Central Arkansas men's basketball team lost 93-81 to Lipscomb on Thursday night at the Farris Center as five Bisons reached double figures.

Losing wasn't unusual for the Bears, as they dropped to 8-18 and 3-10 in ASUN play. But it was the way they lost that frustrated interim coach Brock Widders.

The Bears led for all but 13 seconds of the first half, never allowing the Bisons (16-10, 8-5) to go ahead, but entered halftime tied 45-45 as the visitors outscored them 17-11 over the last eight minutes.

Lipscomb continued their run into the second half, and less than three minutes into it, UCA's lead was lost thanks to a A.J McGinnis three-pointer. UCA briefly regained the lead as Eddy Kayouloud scored three quick points, but the Bisons couldn't be stopped the final 17 minutes.

"The first few minutes of the second half were quite frustrating," Widders said. "I didn't think we came out with an edge to us. I didn't think we came out with a focus to us. [Lipscomb] came out and definitely wanted it more than us. And so we're gonna have to address some things to look at that situation."

It was deja vu for UCA whose last home game followed nearly the exact script. The Bears went back-and-forth on Jan. 28 with Jacksonville throughout the first half, trailing 30-27 at the break, but allowed a run to start the second half to lose by 10 points.

Of Lipscomb's 45 first-half points, 30 of those came in and around the rim, forcing UCA to make an adjustment. Widders and his staff planned to crowd the paint and force the Bisons' shooters, who went 2-of-7 in the first half, to beat them.

That's exactly what they did. Lipscomb hit 6-of-11 shots from behind the arc, five of which came from McGinnis and Trae Benham. As the Bears began to readjust, they were hit inside once again for 24 points in the paint in the second half.

"We tried to guard inside the three a little better because they were crushing us in the paint," Widders said. " We took away their paint touches, but, unfortunately, they kicked it out and made those threes. And those were looks that they got in the first half that they didn't make."

UCA went with Kayouloud inside as its primary big man. Standing at 6-7, the senior was undersized against Lipscomb's 6-9 Ahsan Asadullah. But Kayouloud resoundingly won his matchup, scoring a game-high 29 points and grabbing 10 rebounds to Asadullah's 10 points and five rebounds.

"We know Ahsan Asadullah is a phenomenal offensive player. We thought we would have an advantage with him defensively, we wanted to go to Eddie early and often," Widders said.

Kayouloud shot 11 of 22 from the field and 4 of 10 from behind the arc, taking advantage of Asadullah's lack of mobility.

The remainder of Lipscomb's team picked up the offensive slack. Jacob Ognacevic scored 28 points on 9-of-12 shooting from the field and 9 of 11 free throws. McGinnis had 16, Benham 13 and Quincy Clark 10.