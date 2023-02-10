Bella Vista father on trial for murder claims wife and daughters contributed to the abuse of 6-year-old son





BENTONVILLE -- Mauricio Torres described his son's abuse as a family event during his second police interview.

The jury watched the 2015 interview Friday morning, the second day of Torres' capital murder trial.

Torres, 53, of Bella Vista is accused of killing his son. Maurice Isaiah Torres, 6, died March 30, 2015.

Mauricio Torres is charged with capital murder and battery. Prosecutors are seeking the death penalty.

Torres is accused of shoving a stick in his son's rectum, causing an infection that led to the boy's death. The injury happened while the family was on a camping trip in Missouri.

Capt. Tim Cook with the Bella Vista Police Department questioned Mauricio Torres during the second interview. Torres talked about his wife, Cathy, and their relationship with their three children.

The 6-year-old is referred to as Isaiah, who had a twin sister, along with another sister.

Torres criticized his wife's parenting skills in the April 6, 2015 interview and described her background as dysfunctional. He said she was jealous of his relationship with his daughter and she sometimes abused the girls.

He told Cook he and Isaiah shared a similar characteristic. Torres said his son was aggressive toward female authority. Torres said he had the same trait as a child.

Torres said Isaiah was sometimes disrespectful to Cathy Torres and he would come home from work and have to spank him. He said he spanked Isaiah with a belt.

Cook wanted to know whether Torres had used any other object to hit his son. Torres replied he once kicked the boy in his buttocks.

He described his son's abuse as a family event because not only did his wife abuse their son, but their two daughters also participated in the acts.

Torres told Cook some of his son's bruises were caused by his son, but others were a result of spankings where he and his wife crossed the line.

Torres said he did not step in and stop the abuse because he was afraid his wife would leave him. He described himself as a follower instead of the head of his household.

"I should have been more of a father to him ... more compassionate," Torres said.

Cook told Torres he knew why Isaiah died. He said he would tell Torres the boy's cause of death but wanted Torres to explain the bruises and marks on his son's back.

Torres said he couldn't tell which of the marks were his or his wife's. He also claimed one of his daughters hit Isaiah with a sandal and made him bleed.

"Did you ever strike him with an extension cord," Cook asked.

Torres paused for a moment before saying he had once hit his son with an extension cord when he couldn't find the belt.

Cook told Torres his son died in part because of chronic child abuse, but the main factor was being sodomized so violently that it tore the lining and caused an infection that led to Isaiah's death. Isaiah died within six to 12 hours after he was injured, Cook said, citing a doctor's evaluation.

"Who raped Isaiah?" Cook asked.

"Not me," Torres replied.

Cook wanted to know who Torres thought raped his son with a foreign object.

Torres said it made no sense. He said he believes in punishing a child by spanking them or putting them in the corner, but rape was not a form of punishment for him.

"That's a horrible death," Torres said as he denied any knowledge of the rape. He told Cook he would not let anyone harm his son in his presence.

Cook confronted Torres with the fact Torres and his wife were the only two adults around their son at the time he suffered the injury.

Torres continued to deny any knowledge of his son's rape. He said he never wanted his son to suffer such a horrible death. Torres said he thought the autopsy would determine his son's death was the result of a medical condition.

The interview ended after Torres requested an attorney.

Cook interviewed Torres again the next day at the Benton County Jail. Torres requested to speak to Cook and waived his right to an attorney.

Torres wanted to know if the process would be faster with a confession and told Cook he's not made to be locked up and has been contemplating killing himself. Cook said he could not guarantee the process would go faster.

Torres then claimed his son's death was accidental and because of ignorance of the parents. He said he could not betray his wife even though he knew she did not love him.

"Let the truth be known," Cook told Torres. "Let it go. Let it go."

Torres said Isaiah's death was accidental and a part of him died when Isaiah died.

Cathy Torres is expected to be called to testify by the defense. She previously pleaded guilty to capital murder and battery. She was sentenced to life imprisonment without the benefit of parole.

Mauricio Torres, who is being held without bond in the Benton County Jail, was tried, convicted and sentenced to death in 2016 in his son's murder, but the state Supreme Court overturned the conviction in 2019 and ordered Torres be given a new trial.

A second jury found Torres guilty of murder and battery. The proceedings ended during the sentencing phase March 5, 2020, when a witness jumped from the witness stand box and attempted to attack Torres. A Benton County sheriff's deputy and a bailiff stopped the witness from reaching Torres. Circuit Judge Brad Karren declared a mistrial and ruled Torres should have another trial.

The Arkansas attorney general's office appealed, but the Arkansas Supreme Court agreed with Karren.



