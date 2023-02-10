Best Numbers for Super Bowl Squares

Among the most popular ways to have fun on Super Bowl Sunday involves grabbing a Super Bowl square run by a local bar or perhaps your office.

During my years living in Brooklyn and Staten Island, followed by four years in Villanova, Pa., and now Las Vegas, I have spent plenty of time frequenting local bars. Super Bowl squares have been a staple of my life even before I was of legal age to purchase a cocktail.

As a Jets fan, watching Tom Brady and the Patriots play in what seemed like every Super Bowl was quite depressing. Having an investment in squares created a rooting interest in which I could win even when the team I was rooting against ended up hoisting the Lombardi Trophy.

In recent years, sportsbooks have added the option of allowing bettors to wager on the exact final score of the game – as opposed to being randomly assigned numbers in the traditional pools. We will get into that later in this article.

What are traditional Super Bowl squares?

Playing Super Bowl squares is one the easiest ways to have action on the Big Game. It's simply a random game of chance where each entrant is assigned one of 100 squares. Once the squares are all filled, numbers are randomly assigned across the top of the grid and down the side; numbers at the top represents one team and numbers on the side represent the other. The score at the end of the first quarter, halftime, third quarter and at the end of the game determines the winners.

For instance, if the score at halftime is Philadelphia 20, Kansas City 10, then the winning square is Eagles 0, Chiefs 0. At the final gun, if the final score is Kansas City 37, Philadelphia 34, then the winning square is Chiefs 7, Eagles 4. If the score at the end of any portion of the game is a double-digit the winners are always determined by the second digit only.

One word of advice: If you invest in multiple squares, avoid choosing boxes in the same row or the same column.

Why?

It simply decreases potential number combinations you can be assigned, potentially landing you with unfavorable numbers multiple times.

Best and worst numbers for Super Bowl squares

The most desired numbers are: 0,1, 3, 4, 7. As we know, field goals are worth three points, touchdowns are worth six and point after attempts are worth one.

The least desired numbers in Super Bowl squares are easily: 2, 5, 9. If you land any combinations of these numbers at your Super Bowl party, you most likely will be looking for a seat closest to the keg – since you likely have no chance at hitting a square.

What are the oddsmakers saying?

As I alluded to above, sportsbooks now offer bettors the opportunity to “pick” their square as opposed to being randomly assigned numbers in traditional pools, for the final score of the game.

For Super Bowl LVII, here are the betting squares with the lowest odds on the final score:

Chiefs 7, Eagles 4 +1800

Eagles 7, Chiefs 4 +1800

Chiefs 7, Eagles 0 +2000

Eagles 7, Chiefs 0 +2000

Chiefs 4, Eagles 1 +2500

Eagles 4, Chiefs 1 +2500

Chiefs 3, Eagles 0 +2500

Eagles 3, Chiefs 0 +2500

As we highlighted, if you land a square with any combination of 0, 1, 3, 4 and 7, you are sitting pretty.

On the flip side, here are the betting squares with the highest odds for the final score:

Chiefs 5, Eagles 5 +22500

Eagles 5, Chiefs 5 +22500

Chiefs 2, Eagles 2 +20000

Eagles 2, Chiefs 2 +20000

Chiefs 9, Eagles 9 +20000

Eagles 9, Chiefs 9 +20000

Chiefs 5, Eagles 9 +15000

Eagles 9, Chiefs 5 +15000

If you land any of these combinations in your traditional pools, find an area with the easiest access to your favorite comfort food or a seat closest to the alcohol so you can drown your sorrows.

Traditional Super Bowl squares vs. sportsbooks

The traditionalist in me prefers to roll the dice with “random” numbers as opposed to “picking” the desired outcome, simply due to value. Although the odds being offered by sportsbooks are healthy, they do not come close to the potential payouts offered in traditional pools, where the prize money is equal regardless of the numbers you get.

However you choose to invest in the action, good luck on all your wagers! Most of all, enjoy the memories with family and friends created by the Super Bowl, as it's crazy how fast time flies.

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call the National Council for Problem Gambling 1-800-522-4700.